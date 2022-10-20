Last week, I focused on looking at the process and progress of your fitness through the lens of your movement goals. It’s a more practical way to focus on change and pulls out the perfectionistic patterns that we fall into away from the journey. Today we’re going to apply the same concept to our nutrition, which sometimes is a bit stickier.
If I had a dollar for every time someone hid their plate from me at a social event, made a joke about what they were consuming to cover up their feelings, or used the remark, “I’m being so bad for eating this!” I’d never have to worry about paying another bill in my life.
First, I’m not the food police—and neither is anyone else. You are an adult and are free to make your own food choices. You have full body autonomy to make your own food choices.
Food has no moral value. In and of itself, food is not good or bad, clean or unclean, healthy or unhealthy, junk, etc. All foods serve a purpose. All foods have varying levels of nutrients that are beneficial to our body and needs, some more than others. This is where a diverse and balanced diet is important so that we consume what we need to meet our body’s needs. (This is typically where you start giving me examples of traditionally deemed “unhealthy” or “junk” foods to argue why they don’t have a place to be consumed. Please hold.)
Too often, we have drowned out listening to our own body’s cues with the noise of the world—media, marketing, diet culture, and the newest latest and greatest. Our body knows what it needs to thrive (and it is different for every single person), and it is possible to get back to that place of complete body awareness. Think about how a toddler consumes food: they might act ravenous and when handed a plate of food eat a few bites and walk away. Another time, they might appear indifferent to eating and inhale all they are given and ask for more. They haven’t had a chance yet to absorb the messages around food and body—they just know what their body is telling them about what they want and how much they want to consume.
Diets that restrict foods or entire food groups are not sustainable in the long term, and often aren’t conducive to our lifestyles, families, budgets, or food preferences. They also can prevent the body from getting needed nutrients that are not being replaced in other ways.
All food choices have consequences—but they aren’t good or bad in the sense that we traditionally place them. We need to stop and weigh (no pun intended) the consequences of our food choices and how they affect our body. Will this choice help me to have the sustained energy I need the rest of the day, or will I feel sluggish and tired? Will this food sit like a brick in my stomach and cause distress, or can I eat it knowing that I’ll feel okay later? Is this fast choice going to hold me over until I can have a larger meal later, or is there something else I can grab right now that will be more satiating?
There’s a place for the chips and cupcakes, right alongside the salads and grilled chicken (or whatever the spectrum of foods looks like for you). When we’re attuned to our body’s true needs, I can assure you with confidence that you’re not swinging to one extreme or the other in craving foods but enjoying a vast and wide variety of diverse foods.
Practicing mindfulness with the eating experience and exploring intuitive eating are sustainable skills that will help you maintain healthy habits without restriction or intentional dieting. There’s nothing perfect about it, and it’s a process to dismantle years of diet culture messaging that many of us have been raised with. Don’t take my word and work for it alone, check out these other resources:
Intuitive Eating (Evelyn Tribole, Elyse Resche)
Anti-Diet (Christy Harrison)
Unapologetic Eating (Alissa Rumsey)
How to Raise an Intuitive Eater (Sumner Brooks, Amee Severson)
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
