We don’t consume dirty food as general practice, so why focus on clean eating? I’ve covered the impact of black and white thinking and the moralization of food (good/bad, healthy/unhealthy) before, and more than a restrictive diet, clean eating holds a greater impact than simply a collection of acceptable foods to consume.
Clean eating, an often-ambiguous term, entails eliminating processed foods and consuming whole foods, limiting artificial additives and preservatives, and popularized by trends like Whole30. Clean eating involves prioritizing unadulterated foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.
The description of clean eating is understood as not eating anything processed, but the definition of processed is quite subjective. Literally everything we consume is processed—some more than others. Growing produce—planting, feeding, watering, harvesting, sorting, washing, preparing it to eat—is a process.
Other foods that appear in boxes, bags, or cans needed further processing—possibly chopping, cooking, mixing with other ingredients, being packaged, etc. All foods are processed to some extent, which negates the clean/processed food argument as one being superior to another.
Clean eating aims to promote a nutrient-rich diet by emphasizing whole foods (unadulterated foods found in their original state).
These unprocessed or whole options are full of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that bolster wellness—yet so are processed or packaged foods where the product has been developed to maintain freshness, retain nutrient content, fortified with additional nutrients, and made the end-product accessible to the consumer.
By encouraging the consumption of filling, lower-calorie whole foods, clean eating can aid in weight management. But this too, is subjective, as it’s not the entirety of packaged foods that are high calorie, but the way that it is consumed. Serving sizes and portions, whether something is fresh or packaged, require mindfulness in consumption to provide to satiate us.
Processed foods that contain additives can stress the digestive system for some individuals. This is where a vast and varied diet is essential because those that lean toward a clean diet that is heavy in meat and other proteins may not be consuming the fiber and other nutrients essential for proper digestion as well.
It is said that a clean eating diet can lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Its emphasis on anti-inflammatory foods, such as fruits and vegetables, fosters overall health.
We know that some foods increase inflammation in the body, such as additives, an overconsumption of sugar, large amounts of fat, etc. One generally does not consume foods at one extreme or the other to keep the body in a state of constant inflammation and individuals find that there is much uniqueness in the specificity of foods that increase and decrease this state. Some find bread to bloat the body and others it has no effect but for others red meat or dairy elicits an inflammatory response in the body.
While clean eating promotes nutrient-rich foods, eliminating entire food groups or restricting specific items may create nutrient gaps and deficiencies.
Clean eating’s strict adherence can lead to rigidity and obsession with food. It may even contribute to eating disorders like orthorexia, characterized by an unhealthy fixation on healthy eating.
The pursuit of perfection can contribute to the development of eating disorders where individuals obsessively fixate on adhering to strict dietary rules. It’s crucial to maintain a vast and varied diet to impact both physical and mental health outcomes.
The rigidity of clean eating can be challenging in social settings, potentially leading to social isolation when meals become a source of stress rather than enjoyment because the food rules one has imposed on themselves is not sustainable in an environment when control over sourcing, preparation, and ingredients cannot be controlled.
The cost of clean eating can be prohibitive for some, as whole, organic foods are often pricier than processed alternatives, exacerbating issues like food deserts.
Food deserts are areas or regions where fresh, whole foods are scarce or not accessible to all. I’ve addressed organic vs. traditional foods in the past, and because a product is considered whole or organic does not necessarily mean that it is more nutrient dense than its traditional counterpart.
Our region can be considered a food desert. While over the years we have had an increase in local farming, access to fresher foods in the farmers market and the swap meet, these items often come at a higher cost than in the grocery store. Our grocery costs are higher than the national average and stretching those grocery budgets to feed families becomes cost prohibitive and a reliance on packaged foods to make food accessible is necessary. Regardless of where you purchase your food there is economic privilege attached to it, and someone who purchases food in a different way is not an indicator of the value they place on their health and wellness outcomes.
Clean eating boasts health benefits but also presents potential drawbacks in its ambiguity and understanding of the food chain, nutrient availability, and how food affects the body.
It’s essential to recognize its effects on where food is accessed and our attitudes and behaviors around food regardless of its source. Balance prioritizes individual needs without compromising mental well-being and is key to deciding on appropriate foods to consume to meet one’s goals. Next week, we’ll look at the paleo and carnivore diets. In the meantime, remember the only dirty foods are those that need to be washed, spoiled, or have fallen on the floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.