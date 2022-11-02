Sometimes I feel like a broken record repeating often that restrictive diets and programs that are not conducive to one’s lifestyle are not sustainable for the long term, they can also have more unintended consequences than we think about. Today I’m focusing on one specific program, but the overall message can be carried across many others.
That program is the 75 Hard Challenge. It was created by motivational speaker and supplement company owner, Andy Frisella, under the guise of a “mental toughness program”. It should be noted that Andy Frisella is not a certified trainer, licensed clinical therapist, dietitian, or nutritionist.
The 75 Hard Challenge consists of a restrictive diet (while not specified which diet to follow) where “cheat meals” and alcohol are not permitted, two 45-minute workouts daily (where one must be outdoors regardless of weather), drink a gallon of water daily, take daily progress pictures, and some versions include a daily habit of reading a specific number of pages, take a 5-minute cold shower, and daily random acts of kindness for 75 days uninterrupted.
When you look at it laid out like that, it doesn’t seem too bad at first glance—but let’s look at where the wheels start to fall off.
First, the diet. When engaging in any form of dieting or restrictive eating, it reduces the food experience. I’ve talked before about how food is so much more than simply fuel for the body, but it is tradition, fun, culture, socialization, community, and more. Employing the idea of cheat foods or cheat meals creates black-and-white thinking that pushes us to moralize food (good/bad, healthy/unhealthy, clean/dirty) and go down the road of guilt and shame when one deviates from the plan. Employing a highly restrictive diet that contains so many rules also increase the risk of disordered eating and eating disorders and creates poor eating habits.
Next, the workouts. If you are someone who has little or no fitness base, going from getting off the couch to a total of 90 minutes of movement per day is not realistic for the long term, nor is advised to jump into that level. While I am absolutely a proponent of daily movement, multiple workouts per day with no rest days is unrealistic, can lead to injury, and not sustainable in building a long-term habit.
Drinking water—I’m not going to debate that one (too terribly). I speak often about the importance of hydration. However, adequate hydration does not come from only drinking water, and a gallon of water might be unreasonable for some as we all have different needs.
Looking next at the idea of taking daily progress pictures. Just, no. I can probably fill just this column on this idea, but daily progress photos cause one to fixate deeply on their body—both good parts and parts they aren’t fans of. It’s important to remember that our shape and body size can fluctuate daily for a few reasons—hormones, our reaction to particular foods, stress, etc. While some people find benefit in progress photos as a benchmark in their goals, ideally, they should be done every 2-3 months to get a good indication of progress in tandem with measuring other benchmarks of goal success. And again, the psychological toll of daily body scrutiny also feeds into the potential for disordered eating habits or eating disorders.
As far as the other items are concerned, they are fairly benign. I’m all for personal growth and showing love and kindness—however you aren’t going to catch me taking regular cold showers. Cold showers can sharpen cognition, awaken different systems of the body, and provide a jolt of energy, but many others aren’t fans either.
While touted as a “mental toughness program,” countless mental health professionals have gone on record about how damaging this program can be to one’s mental health. If you fail one day, at one task, you start all over again. If one is not “perfect” at following the program, the feelings of failure or self-deprecation can wane one’s emotional stability, mood, and even change one’s demeanor over time.
Don’t get me wrong eating a balanced diet, consistent movement, and focusing on bettering ourselves are all important to thriving, but all of these can be accomplished without the rigidity of programs that don’t fit into your schedule, lifestyle, values, and/or ability. To create long-term sustainable habits, build each of those habits up over time. When we don’t superimpose restrictive programs over our lives, we have greater chance of success no matter what the goal is.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
