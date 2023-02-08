I had a chance to sit down world-renowned Clinical Hypnotherapist and best-selling author, Georgia Foster, to talk about why the concept of “Dry January” (abstaining from alcohol for a month, usually after a long period of heavier drinking, like the holiday season) with its severe restriction is not always the best action. She favors the idea of, “Damp January”—a lessening of alcohol consumption with mindful exploration of the “why” behind their drinking.
And it’s not just isolated to January!
We are often driven to drink through our inner critic—the saboteur. Alcohol changes the chemical reactions in the brain, and it lowers our inhibitions and quiet the criticism or other self-talk. Through this program that Georgia has developed, she says “that it’s about learning to manage the alcohol rather than having the alcohol manage them.”
If you recognize you’re drinking too much, it’s time to look at what’s going on around you. There’s usually an undercurrent of something else going on that triggers that excessive level of drinking. We drink to quiet the day, deal with the stress of work or life, or other issues happening. It does not mean that there is something wrong with you, but perhaps it time to look at another way to approach backing off the amount you drink without restriction.
Alcohol consumption can absolutely reach the point of addiction and for some it does require full abstinence from alcohol, not for just a period, but for good. Georgia does talk about the psychological profile of addiction, and I share her thoughts further in a blog post on my website releasing on Friday, 2/10/23.
And I know what some of you are thinking, why in the world has someone like me who relies heavily on science and evidence bringing in the work of a Clinical Hypnotherapist on this topic? Simply put, there’s solid research behind the work that Georgia Foster and other of her caliber do.
Clinical hypnotherapy is not the comedic sideshow where we see individuals taken advantage of where people walk around stages clucking like a chicken. Used in a proper setting, individuals are able to explore their own mind in a safe environment to rewrite the neural pathways of the brain to change habits, gain a better understanding of themselves and the world around them, learn coping strategies, and better navigate life.
Georgia’s goal with her program are to work with people to help them see that they can enjoy life without the bounds of restriction—that full abstinence from alcohol—but also to take a deeper look inside themselves to understand why you drink, learn psychology that will move you out of judgement about your drinking habits, provide coping strategies for your life rather than to cope with drinking, how to stop troublesome habits you might be noticing around your drinking (guilt, fear, embarrassment), improve your sober self-esteem, and aim to cut your drinking consumption down.
You can change your life without giving up alcohol. I know being in a community that touts the motto “play like you mean it” proudly, those extremes of Dry January to being deep in the next bar crawl are often seen. There is a middle ground, and that’s what this idea of “Damp January” (or whatever month you please) fits in.
Be sure to check out the blog on my website tomorrow for an expanded blog with more about Georgia Foster and our interview, or you can check her out directly at georgiafoster.org.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
