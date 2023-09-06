Welcome back to this series where we are decoding and simplifying popular diets and diet trends—this week we continue with an exploration of Intermittent Fasting (IF).
Intermittent fasting has gained significant popularity in recent years as a promising approach to weight management and overall health. IF has been around for quite some time, but there’s conflicting evidence whether it was popularized by best-selling author and nephrologist, Dr. Jason Fung, or Michael Mosely, and his documentary, “Eat, Fast, and Live Longer.” Regardless of who brought the concept to mainstream culture, evidence of the practice dates to studies in 1915-1960.
This eating pattern involves alternating periods of fasting with periods of eating. IF is an eating pattern that revolves around alternating periods of fasting with periods of eating. It doesn’t prescribe specific foods to eat but rather focuses on when you should eat. The primary goal of intermittent fasting is to create a controlled and intentional cycle between periods of nourishment and periods of fasting, with the potential to promote various health outcomes. While IF can offer numerous benefits, it’s essential to consider both its pros and cons before incorporating it into your lifestyle.
Most notably, one of the primary reasons people turn to IF is for weight loss. By restricting the eating window, individuals often consume fewer calories, leading to a calorie deficit and, eventually, weight loss.
For some individuals, IF can enhance metabolic health by reducing insulin resistance, lowering blood sugar levels, and improving insulin sensitivity. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals at risk of type 2 diabetes. Some studies suggest that IF may improve heart health by reducing risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglycerides.
Many find IF to be a simple diet because it doesn’t require complicated meal planning or counting calories. It’s a relatively simple approach to eating that can be easier to stick with compared to other diets.
While many of these above benefits can be enticing, fasting periods can lead to hunger and irritability, especially in the initial stages of adopting this eating pattern. This can be challenging for some individuals to tolerate, and it affects relationships, families, work, and overall performance and cognition. Thinking further on those various relationships, IF can make it difficult to socialize around food, as one may have to decline meals or snacks during fasting periods, which impacts many individuals’ social lives.
Extended fasting may result in nutrient deficiencies if not carefully planned. It’s essential to ensure that individuals are still getting essential vitamins and minerals during an eating window. These extended periods, especially without adequate protein intake, may lead to muscle loss. To mitigate this, it’s crucial to maintain a balanced diet and incorporate strength training.
Some people may compensate for fasting periods by overeating during their eating windows, which could negate the calorie deficit and potential weight loss benefits. IF requires discipline and may be challenging to maintain over the long term. Others may find it difficult to stick to a strict fasting schedule.
IF is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals with certain medical conditions, or those with a history of eating disorders. The American Heart Association (AHA) likens IF to other fad diets and does not back the health benefits that are espoused. The American Diabetes Association found limited evidence of the safety and effects of IF with both type 1 and type 2 diabetics and does not recommend this eating management plan until further research can be completed. The National Institute on Aging notes the studies’ results of IF with overweight individuals but does not recommend it due to the uncertainties about its effectiveness, especially with older adults.
Also noted, IF is not the same thing as religious fasting. Many different beliefs engage in periods of fasting for different reasons, not on an ongoing basis. We all carry out our worship in concordance with our beliefs, values, and with reason. There are times when fasting is not appropriate (mainly due to physical or psychological conditions), and at-risk individuals should seek out spiritual counsel alongside medical counsel when considering engaging in these activities.
IF is not suitable for everyone, so consulting with a healthcare professional before starting is always advisable. Additionally, finding the right fasting schedule from a reputable source that aligns with your lifestyle, preferences, and needs is crucial for long-term success—a woman in perimenopause or menopause would not have the same fasting schedule as an athletic male in his 30s. Ultimately, intermittent fasting can be a valuable tool for some individuals when commenced with professional guidance, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, and its pros and cons should be carefully considered before jumping in. Next week, clean eating.
