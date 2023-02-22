I am a migraine sufferer. They started when I was in college and weren’t well controlled until within the last ten years. If you do the math, that meant I went decades with uncontrolled migraines—learning my triggers, experimenting with just the right “cocktail” of treatments, and then starting all over again when we would move to a new area with a different climate, altitude, local cuisine (I’m looking at you Hatch green chile), etc.
I also suffer from occasional sinus headaches, tension headaches, cluster headaches, and others. There are over 150 types of headaches if you listed out all of the primary and secondary types of headaches that exist due to neurological, musculoskeletal, metabolic, hormonal, respiratory, cardiac, and other types of conditions.
Because of the breadth and severity of the different types of headaches, I’m not going to be talking about how to differentiate between them—we all have different triggers for different types of headaches and our ability to recognize them is individual. Treatment for different types of headaches also differs, and for any headache that is persistent and escalates beyond minor pain, you should always consult your physician, as it could be a symptom of something greater.
For those of us that can identify our types of headaches and want to get rid of them, sometimes it’s not a quick process and we have to ride out the discomfort. I hope to offer a few extra tips today to help feel better sooner. You should always start with your current treatment protocols—whatever that looks like for you—whether it is medication management, rest, etc., before employing new methods of care. These tips are to enhance care, not take away from what you’re already doing.
Basic care when you have a headache should always make sure that you’re well hydrated, eating consistently, and getting enough sleep. Without those building blocks of wellness, you don’t stand a chance of feeling your best.
For that nagging headache, consider a massage or chiropractic visit. A licensed massage therapist or chiropractor will be able to consult with you on the origins of the headache and determine if a massage or chiropractic adjustment is an appropriate support to help you feel better. Some people also find relief in acupuncture or acupressure/trigger point therapy.
I almost hesitate to mention essential oils because I have a lot to say about their safety (more on them next month) as they are not regulated by any type of certifying or safety commission. I personally feel strongly that they should not be used internally (others feel differently), but for external use topically, diffused, etc., I have found benefit in some. For headaches, diffusing peppermint or French lavender can be comforting, or rubbing a couple drops of French lavender on the temples and behind the ears (avoiding the eyes, nose, and sinus cavities).
Recently I was introduced to a product called TheraIce. These are soft ice caps that stretch 360 degrees around the head, covering the eyes, and provide light pressure to help relieve headaches. I was down for several days not too long ago with a migraine and gave these a try, I was pleasantly surprised the relief they gave, as I’m not an ice fan on my head. They can also be used warm as well.
One other migraine-specific support is a daith piercing. This one comes with a lot of critical backing, and understandably so, as piercings fall under an area of alternative medicine that hasn’t been as widely studied in western medicine as other treatment protocols. I recently took the dive into trying a daith piercing myself (with positive results), and you can follow my experience and more information on the blog on my website.
Headaches are a pain in the neck, sometimes literally. More than anything, if you’re not feeling well or are in pain, I hope that you realize there are supports beyond taking the over the counter or prescription medication recommended by your physician. You don’t have to live in pain. There’s even more support and relief out there from headaches—reach out and let me know some of your favorites, I’d love to pass them onto others!
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
