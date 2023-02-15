If you have been a client of mine or ever taken a class with me, you know that the one exercise that you will end every workout with is ankle rotations. It might sound like a relatively simple movement, but it packs a punch with multiple positive outcomes.
Ankle rotations not only strengthen the ankle by taxing the muscles, tendons and ligaments in the ankle, but the benefits extend down into the foot—alleviating risk factors or providing relief for conditions such as plantar fasciitis, Achille’s tendon, or arthritis.
The movement of the ankle rotation also sets off a chain reaction up the leg, contracting and relaxing the muscles, tendons, and ligaments of the calves, around the knee, the inner leg, along the iliotibial (IT) band, and even up into the hips and low back—and this is where the real benefit is reaped.
That seemingly small movement, ankle rotations (whether you are standing or seated when you do them), have engaged and worked so many different muscles and muscle groups throughout the lower body that over time you will see better stability, balance, strength, and less chronic pain.
Now would you believe me if I told you there were similar small movements that could be done throughout the body that have the same effect through the midbody/abdomen/back, upper body, and the neck/shoulders?
There is an idea sometimes to isolate one part of the body in exercise to improve upon it at the neglect of another. You’ve heard them before…those people that only go to the gym to work on their upper body or aim to sculpt and build their legs.
Isolation does the body a disservice. If you look at a human skeleton with an overlay of where muscles connect and overlap, just like the different systems of the body work together—our different muscle groups work together. It is imperative that as we age we work to keep all of our muscles strong and reduce atrophy over time.
An example of our muscle groups working together is chronic low back pain. The common recommendation is to strengthen the core muscles. This is not a wrong recommendation, but working on the core and back alone to mitigate back pain is not enough—you’re shutting out all the muscles that connect to the back and core that provide the support for those systems—the glutes, hips, quadriceps, hamstrings, and rest of the leg, ankle, and foot.
I encourage you to look at your exercise regimen and give it the once-over. Are you working those muscles from head-to-toe, or are there areas that are being neglected due to attention on another? What are some ways you can change that routine to be more inclusive of your whole body?
As you shift your workout to include the whole body, you are going to see the results you are seeking over time. Another downside of isolation is muscle fatigue. When one area of the body is overworked and doesn’t have a chance to recover properly, the muscle is not going to strengthen in the way or rate that we desire. When you treat it as part of the whole and work all the systems together, the results will come.
And I’m serious about those ankle rotations…if you’re not doing them, give them a try several times a day for a few weeks (great movement when you’re sitting at the desk, watching TV, or standing at the sink doing dishes) and let me know what changes you experience!
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
