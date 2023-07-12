I’m interrupting my regularly scheduled content this week due to the chart-topping temperatures (are we shocked it’s hot…in July…in Havasu?) to bring some reminders about how to take care of yourself in the heat.
I feel like a broken record this week telling everyone I see to make sure they are staying hydrated. There’s been extra questions about muscle cramping, fatigue, lethargy, mild headaches, and more—all that lead back to dehydration.
We might assume that we are drinking enough, or the same amount as usual, but when it is so hot or we are outside even a few more minutes than usual, our body quickly uses that hydration store, and we need more.
In extreme heat, one of the fastest ways to become dehydrated is alcohol consumption.
Limiting the number of drinks you consume and ensuring you alternate those beverages with an appropriate amount of water is extremely important—especially out on the lake or engaging in other recreational activities.
In a perfect world (and my poor car’s preference in the heat), we would complete any outdoor activities early in the morning before the peak of the heat—ideally prior to noon, but that’s not possible for everyone.
If you do have to be out in the heat for prolonged periods of time, it is important to remember to wear light, moisture-wicking fabrics that draw sweat away from the body, hats/sunglasses to protect your eyes and head, apply (and reapply) sunblock, adequately hydrate, and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside as you are able.
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is important—sometimes it’s the difference between life and death, as heat stroke is a medical emergency.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke share some similarities with headache, nausea or vomiting, rapid heart rate/fast pulse, and fainting.
Someone with heat exhaustion also might be dizzy, sweating heavily, have cold & pale skin, muscle cramps, and excessive thirst.
A person experiencing heat stroke might also lose consciousness, have dry skin/not sweat at all, and have a body temperature above 104 degrees.
If you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler place if possible and apply cool compresses to begin bringing down body temperature. Do not attempt to give the person fluids.
When treating someone with heatstroke, have them remove tight clothing or extra layers, lie down in a cool place, hydrate with water or sports drinks, take a cool shower or use cool compresses, and if vomiting continues, they should seek medical attention.
These actions should take place swiftly because heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke if left untreated.
Stay alert and stay safe in the heat—it’s hot out there!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
