My business coach has an adage that I like to loosely paraphrase, “keep doing the things even when they aren’t working.” Think tortoise and the hare.
This is different than the often-spoken definition that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
We know what works. Sometimes we get distracted by the overnight sensation or the quick solution.
I write these columns in advance, then come back and double check data or add information right before sending it off. As I edit, my life seems like a country song of one blow after the next—my dog died, I had emergency dental work, and I fell in my ever-so-graceful fashion and fractured my elbow. (“They” say things come in threes—I’m done now, right?)
There have been tears, some venting, but I still show up each day—people depend on me, I have clients to serve, and I’ve grown accustomed to having a roof over my head. When things are difficult, we have the choice to be bitter or better.
And things do get difficult.
Habit change, maintaining healthy habits, engaging in routines that support the lifestyle we want to live sometimes don’t always feel easy. Life gets in the way, and we no longer see the same results as we once did, or maybe the reversal of some progress.
It doesn’t mean that what we are doing isn’t working, it just means that it isn’t working right now.
Those habits are still serving you well. Movement is important, even if you aren’t seeing the same physical results.
Eating a vast and varied diet rich in nutrient dense foods is important, even if you aren’t feeling at the top of your game right now. It might be tempting to keep working through the night because even with a full night’s sleep, you still wake up tired and groggy—but still get that proper amount of sleep.
There might be something going on behind the scenes in your body that is holding back progress. You might be fighting a virus or infection, or the body is taking longer to recover from an illness or injury than you expected.
Stress can slow down progress toward goals. While some stress hormones, like endorphins, are good in the short term for energy and motivation, others like cortisol that remain elevated in the body for longer periods of time can hinder you from progress.
When the stress hormone cortisol is elevated, the body enters a fight-flight-freeze response and your nervous system is more concerned with returning to your body to homeostasis (baseline) than it is about losing weight, toning, and working toward other goals.
The body doesn’t know the difference between psychological and physical stress, it just knows stress is bad and it wants to keep you safe.
When we can learn ways to manage stress and work with our body, not against it, then the habits we engage in toward our goals will start to show that progress again.
When things aren’t going your way be careful not to toss out supportive daily habits but look around and see what else has changed around you. If it’s something you can change, change it. If it’s something you can’t change, look at the ways to cope with it. The problem isn’t what we are doing, but what is happening around us.
Try as we might, we can’t control the circumstances of life—it’s going to continue each morning that we open our eyes to a new day.
However, we can continue the consistency of habits that lead to the thriving life we want to live.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
