Very lit This might be one of the few times that I tell you when you are experiencing ongoing pain, there is no amount of physical modification or movement, no amount of rest, no amount of nutritional support, and no number of other modalities of care that will relieve your pain. It might be time for new shoes.
As a person that is still teaching group fitness classes wearing the running shoes worn to train and run my last marathon, I’m preaching to the choir on this one (and for the record, I ordered my best-fit brand last night). So, when do you know it’s time to get a new pair?
The general rule of thumb is to replace running/walking shoes every 300-500 miles. Now, unless you are tracking your miles for a purpose or have an app that keeps track of those things (yes, some activity apps will remind you to replace your shoes!), you might not have any idea how many miles you’re putting on your feet. Let’s say you’re walking or running an average of 15 miles per week, your shoes will last about 5-8 months.
Indicators that tell you it’s time to get a new pair of shoes:
• Aches and pains. As shoes wear down in different spots, the support no longer keeps our gait in proper alignment. Not only are we more susceptible to injury, but that chain from the foot-ankle-knee-hip-back are all jarred in ways that are not natural to their fluid movement, causing pain or discomfort.
• Has that tread on the bottom disappeared? Is one side more worn than another? While some asymmetry is normal, the more a shoe breaks down, the more discomfort it will cause us, and loss of tread can create a trip or slip hazard.
• Foam deterioration. This is a big one, especially in the desert. Minimalist shoes have become popular over the years but there are still foam components for most shoes. Foam provides the cushion in the construction and in the insole of the shoe and breaks down over time from impact, heat, water, and other elements. If you notice that it’s mishappen, holes, torn, or deteriorating, it’s time to let it go. (Pro tip: don’t keep your shoes in the car, it wears them down faster from the heat)
Now that you’ve determined it’s time to get a new pair of shoes, how do you choose? Go to the store and pick up the prettiest pair? As much as I’d love to say yes, and I used to do this, the answer is no. If you have never been properly fitted for shoes, I beg you to please go out of your way to take the time and effort to do so. More people are purchasing shoes improperly sized than they realize.
Local resources are limited, but I’ve sent several clients to stores like Havashoes that can properly measure the foot and give you an accurate size. If you’re travelling to Vegas, Phoenix, or SoCal, reach out and I can recommend other establishments that go even further in the sizing process and do full gait analysis to match you to the right shoe. Size goes beyond number and width—there’s pronation, heel-toe offset, etc. to consider.
Once you know the proper size, then choose the proper shoe. There’s running-specific, walking, hiking, lifestyle, support, and more. Different styles are built to provide support, cushioning, and protection for how they will be used most.
Be prepared, your best-fit shoe likely is not going to be the bargain-basement priced shoe. If possible, I encourage you to have 2-3 pairs of shoes in a rotation to help them last longer—that way it’s less of a blow to the pocketbook to rotate out the oldest pair instead of replacing all your shoes at once.
A good shoe is worth its weight in gold. As someone who cringes to open their wallet to spend money on themselves, I’ve had to come to understand this particular investment is worth every penny. Our feet are so important. If we are wearing good shoes, it helps us to feel good, prevent aches and pains, lessen the chances of injury, and sets us up for success in whatever our movement journey looks like. How are those laces looking?
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
