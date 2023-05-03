I looked up what topics and causes have awareness months during the month of May, and it would take me more than the days in the month to spotlight them all. To name a few, May observes ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) Awareness Month, Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Month, Fibromyalgia Awareness Month, High Blood Pressure Education Month, Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month, Lupus Awareness Month, Lyme Disease Awareness Month, Mobility Awareness Month, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, Myositis Awareness Month, and National NF (Neurofibromatosis) Month. (This doesn’t even cover half the list)
What do all these things have in common? They are chronic conditions or diseases that those who experience them live with the symptoms every day. Some days are okay, but most days can be difficult to navigate.
People with chronic illnesses don’t only have to work (yes, it’s hard work) to manage their symptoms, they do this while navigating medications, treatments, insurance hurdles, doctor and other healthcare provider visits, and life—family, job, and the regular “stuff” of life that occurs. It can be exhausting.
With so much piled on to simply just living life, it’s not really a surprise that those that experience chronic conditions or diseases also have greater occurrences of mental health issues (it’s also Mental Health Awareness Month). And the stresses that these individuals experience often can exacerbate the symptoms that they experience—it’s a vicious cycle.
It’s not always apparent that someone lives with a chronic disease or illness—they have spent a long time trying to be “normal” that they can mask their symptoms well, so it’s easy to perceive that an individual doesn’t “look” sick. Just because someone doesn’t look sick, doesn’t mean they aren’t fighting a huge burden to get through the day.
Most people look at me and I’ve been told I come off as energetic and engaged—what the majority don’t see is that I wake up each morning wondering if my hands will hold a hairbrush, and if they do, how much joint pain or lack of strength in them will experience through the day. People don’t see that I’m chronically exhausted regardless of how much I sleep or the discomfort of the fluid that my body holds from lymphedema. That’s not even the whole list.
Yet, I’ve trained myself to fake being well. No one wants to be around someone that complains all the time, and for most things that I experience with my conditions, there’s simply “nothing else we can do” to make daily life more manageable. By all definition, I’m a disabled individual. (That’s a completely different conversation because though disabled, I am still able to work and function at a [mostly] high capacity and don’t require additional supports to navigate life.)
We have these awareness months for specific health conditions and other topics to hopefully educate and remind others that don’t experience hardship that sometimes those around them aren’t living life in the same way as another. That person that uses the handicap parking spot but doesn’t “look disabled” may be using every ounce of energy to get groceries for their family. That friend that passes on social invitations or cancels last minute might have woken up to unmanageable symptoms this morning and can’t do much more than the bare necessities.
Fitness and nutrition also look different for people with chronic illnesses. For many that experience these conditions, exercise might seem too daunting. They berate themselves because they feel like they can’t workout—or not in the same way as their able-bodied friends and family. It can be frustrating to establish a fitness regimen that doesn’t exacerbate symptoms. It takes a specialized fitness professional to understand that while someone might feel good during a workout, it will have ramifications for that individual in the hours and days following beyond typical muscle soreness/recovery. These professionals understand that not every day is the same and to establish consistency in movement that the exercise might not be the same intensity or movements, but the win is that an individual showed up that day and how to make that time productive based on how a client feels.
While we shouldn’t need awareness months to remind people to treat all humans with compassion (as it’s also Jewish American Heritage Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander [AAPI] Heritage Month), these observances exist to remind others to learn, grow, and let go of biases that hinder them from seeing others as a whole person. It’s our responsibility to do the work in understanding and dismantling false beliefs, not the onus of a marginalized group to educate us on how to do better. And we all can do better.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
