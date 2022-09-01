When you got out of bed this morning, did your body feel a little creaky? Do you get stiff when you sit for long periods of time? Are there some days where you feel more like the Tinman and less like Gumby?
Stretch!
I’m certain that we’ve all heard about the need to stretch before, but there’s a little bit more to it than just a few simple movements.
Stretching improves our performance for physical activity, decreases risk of injury, improves flexibility and blood flow, calms the body after exercise, alleviates soreness and tension in the body from exercise or other movement, helps show imbalances in the body to be corrected, aids in relaxation, and more.
If even one or two of those benefits sounds attractive, it might be worth considering spending a few minutes of focus each day on stretching.
Stretching is accomplished in many ways, and the different types of stretching are appropriate at different times for the greatest benefit.
There is no “one way” to stretch, but rather finding the right techniques to meet your specific needs.
Dynamic stretching uses continuous movement patterns that mimic body movements from everyday action, exercise, sports, or other activities. This gentle, repetitive motion is good at the beginning of a workout to warm-up, prevent injury, and even improve performance.
Active stretching is great for improving flexibility.
Your muscles provide resistance to stretch another muscle.
Think about opening your arms wide for a chest stretch: the muscles being stretched are in the chest and upper arm, the muscles that support the stretch are in the upper- and mid-back and shoulders.
These stretches are generally held for a few seconds and repeated several times for best benefit.
Static stretching is done by extending a particular muscle group to its maximal point (as far as you can stretch without causing discomfort, strain, or injury) and holding the stretch for a slightly longer period, usually 15-30 seconds.
Static stretching should only be done after a workout or other movement when the body is warm, and muscle is pliable—attempting static stretching before the body is warmed up can cause injury or further soreness following a workout or stretching due to elongating and potentially tearing muscle fiber.
Ballistic stretching is a repetitive bouncing movement to stretch a particular muscle group, often used in athletic drills. Movements like kicking the heels up behind the legs is an example of ballistic stretching.
Myofascial release is a type of stretching—many people only understand it in terms of how it’s used in massage therapy, but the effects can also be accomplished at home or in the gym using a foam roller, massage stick, and other similar tools.
Using a foam roller (or similar device), back-and-forth movements are performed over small sections of the body at a time for 30-60 seconds, using an amount of pressure that is tolerable for you).
Myofascial release helps to release tension and improves flexibility in deep tissue and muscles that other traditional stretching can fall short on providing relief.
There are several other types of stretching that exist that can benefit those engaging in specific athletic activities, navigating a chronic condition or need adaptation to aid in stretching, or find the need for targeted movements to assist in balance, stability, and more.
For example, functional stretching or assisted stretching such as proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF), should only be attempted with the supervision or assistance of a trained professional such as a physical therapist, licensed massage therapist, or certified personal trainer that has received specific training in this area.
All of this might make it seem like stretching is more complicated than it sounds, but it is something simple to find the best ways to incorporate it into your daily life to help you feel great.
Three rules to remember regardless of how or when you stretch: remember to breathe — don’t hold your breath, never stretch to the point of pain or discomfort, and always, always, always hydrate!
You might not look or feel like Gumby, but a consistent stretching practice will help your body continue to move in the ways you want it to for many years to come.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
