As the saying goes, “If you don’t love yourself first, no one else will. If you’ve been around for the last year of this column, you have come to understand that putting yourself first is the ultimate act of love for yourself and others.
February is American Heart Month, and being the second day of the month, I’m positive this is not the first piece you’ve seen focusing on heart health, and by the end of the month, every one of us will be able to rattle off the same five to ten tips to keep the ticker in shape to lessen the chances of heart disease or other cardiac events—but I wanted to remind you today of some of the tips that get a little less spotlight.
Strength training
When we think of heart health, it is common to focus on cardiovascular exercise and movement that taxes the cardiorespiratory system (aerobic movement) and improve our resting heart rate and speed of heart rate recovery after aerobic movement. Strength training improves functional movement, increases muscle mass, protects and helps strengthen the bones, and decreases the chance of injury during cardiovascular exercise.
Oral healthcare
When was the last time you had routine dental care? Brushing and flossing twice a day isn’t enough. Regular dental cleanings, screenings, and appropriate dental work are important to heart health. There is a direct correlation between gum health and heart health in many studies that span decades with similar results, which without a doubt point to the importance of keeping healthy teeth and gums. And you’re not exempt if you wear dentures or dental prosthetics, a dental screening is still important to check out gum health. Check with your dentist or periodontist for the recommended frequency of those visits.
Smiling and laughter
We know that stress reduction and our mental and emotional health is important in heart health, but taking it a step further, there is great cardiovascular benefit to smiling and laughing. Not everyday is sunshine and roses, but there is usually something in each day we can find to smile at—the comics in the paper, a funny meme on social media, reading a joke in an email (you can even subscribe to a joke-a-day email!), watching a lighthearted show or YouTube video, smile at the clerk in a store, or having someone relate the events of their day in a comical way (my husband is great about sharing his work day with humor at dinner each night!).
As you go through this month and beyond, think about the practical and out of the box ways that you are taking care of yourself. Are there some areas that need some work? Pick one place and start there!
As we’ve discussed before, those habits snowball one-by one, and today marks one year that this column started being published in the Today’s News Herald and it’s grown to more than I imagined. I am grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge and expertise each week, and for the feedback that I receive from so many of you throughout our community and virtually—it’s a privilege I don’t take lightly. I’ve received many topic requests going forward and have a lot researched and planned for 2023 to meet those needs, including sharing some insight from local healthcare providers on topics beyond my scope and more. Stay tuned, we’re just getting started!
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
