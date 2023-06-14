June is PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) awareness month. It is a topic that is close to my heart and a topic that I will always take time to educate others on when they are willing to learn more. I have many friends and family members that experience PTSD or support loved ones with PTSD, but more than that, I have PTSD.
I don’t share that for the sympathy or the empathetic looks that I receive when someone first learns about my diagnosis, and I seldom share the details of the situation. Sometimes people are bold enough to ask, “what happened to you?” to which my short undescriptive answer is, “I was the victim of a violent crime.”
People that experience PTSD aren’t always combat veterans, veterans, victims of crimes, or experienced large-scale events in their lives. Events, upbringing, treatment over time from family members, long-term illness, and a myriad of other things can trigger the condition too.
PTSD does not look the same for everyone. Symptoms can include sleeplessness/insomnia, nightmares, flashbacks, depression, anxiety/social anxiety, fatigue, isolation, always on guard, substance abuse, and more. Symptoms range in severity, intensity, and occurrence.
Some people with PTSD experience symptoms daily and it interferes with daily living and others can go long periods of time without ever noticing an impact. Some can participate in the activities of life fully all the time, others experience symptoms that keep them from certain daily activities for short periods of time (or permanently).
It is no secret that mental healthcare in our country is lacking. We are short of providers, there are barriers to accessing care, and other roadblocks that prevent individuals from receiving the care that they deserve.
Whether it is PTSD or another mental health condition, we need to look at the long-term effects of our mental health and the toll it can take on our physical health.
According to the Mental Health Foundation, people with mental health conditions are more likely to have preventable health conditions than others due to a variety of reasons like genetics, low motivation, difficulty in concentration, lack of support to change behaviors, and being less likely to receive medical care.
We need to understand this is not the fault of the individual, but the conditions they are experiencing. To best care for ourselves and our physical selves to prevent illness and disease, we can stay well by getting physical movement. Physical movement looks different for everyone as we’ve explored before, but moving the body is important for bone and muscle health, the cardiorespiratory system, and the release of essential hormones throughout the body.
Eating a vast and varied diet provides the essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and water that our bodies need to manage mental health conditions and for the body to operate optimally.
Stop smoking. While many individuals feel that smoking or vaping provide relief to mental health condition symptoms, they are only short-term effects. The long-term effects of smoking and vaping are far more damaging to the body.
More than anything, finding a support system is important. Whether it’s your care team, friends, family, or some combination of all of them—we don’t exist in a vacuum. Existing in community, sharing in empathy, and not shouldering the burden of life alone is how we all thrive together. You are never alone.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or need support, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.