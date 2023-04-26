Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need fancy equipment, a gym full of gadgets and gizmos, or expensive trackers/watches to get a great workout at home. All you need is yourself, a good pair of shoes (though some workouts you can do barefoot), and some water (because we all know how I feel about hydration).
I’ve shared before about the different types of workouts and why we need to incorporate cardiovascular (cardio) exercise, strength building, and stretching into the movement that we do, and you can get both right at home.
While going out for a walk or run might not always be possible and you’re stuck at home, walking, or running at home without a treadmill is still possible. Maybe not as exciting, but it’s possible. You can march or jog in place for intervals—giving yourself a chance to really get your heartrate up and allowing it to recover. This form of interval training is great for improving endurance and increasing cardiorespiratory performance.
Don’t discount those tasks at home that get the heart pumping and the blood flowing—sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, raking, etc. Do them with a little bit more speed and intensity and you will break a sweat and get the body moving! (Plus, your chores will get done faster too!)
Strength training is also something to do at home without any formal equipment. Your body is a great place to start with a resistance workout. Moves like crunches, sit-ups, pushups, squats, and lunges can all be started in a modified and small manner and increased in intensity. Get creative—can’t get down on the floor? No problem, lie on a firm bed or couch. Not strong enough to complete a pushup on the ground? Start by using the wall or the back of a sturdy piece of furniture and move your hands lower and lower as you get stronger.
Stretching is something easier to incorporate in our day because it doesn’t take a long amount of dedicated time. You can sporadically do it throughout the day. While waiting for the shower to warm up, you can fold forward and reach toward your toes. You can do calf raises while standing at the sink washing the dishes. You can roll your shoulders forward and back while you’re standing at the stove. You can do those ankle rotations (you know how much I love those!) almost anytime—standing up, sitting in a chair watching TV, or even laying in bed as you go to sleep at night.
These are just a few ideas on how to incorporate more movement into your daily life, or even create your own excise routine at home. For some people that’s not enough and they crave that gym, outdoor, or group class environment for the social community aspect.
All those places have their place too, and there’s not one choice better than another—all movement is good movement. It’s when we use accessibility to these places as an excuse not to move, then it becomes problematic. We have the choice to move our body, no matter where we are, and proportionally, the more we move our body, the better we will feel. That doesn’t look like a long, strenuous endurance workout for most people. A consistent movement habit, no matter how big or small, will have an impact on your strength, stamina, and many different health outcomes. In the end, just move!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
