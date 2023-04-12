You’re not me. And I’m not you. The three most important people when making wellness decisions for you are me, myself, and I. You are the expert of your body, and you know yourself best. It is not your job to appease anyone with your body, inside or out.
I have a client that used to be afraid of her physician. Literally afraid. Many conversations would revolve around statements like, “I want to make my doctor happy,” or “My doctor is going to be so mad at me for XYZ choice(s).” (shared with permission)
Let me assure you, there is no need to fear your doctors. They aren’t the old-school teachers that would walk around and smack your hand with a ruler for speaking or acting out of turn. I can say on good authority that your doctor(s) want the very best things for you and want to work with you, not against you to obtain those things.
You are permitted to say no. You are permitted to ask questions. It is your right and responsibility to understand treatment regarding your person.
It’s okay to deny a new medication prescription in favor of another, or even ask what alternatives to medication exist—like a habit change that will affect the health outcome being focused on. You can make the choice about what the best route is to take. With few exceptions (conditions needed to be treated immediately, unfounded non-medical practices or habits, etc.), your doctor is likely to work with you on whatever choice you make. I’ve brought some doozies to my doctor, but backed with research and results, even though they didn’t understand a practice they hadn’t looked into fully, I’ve had the opportunity to test and report back. Long story short, your doctor is usually on board.
Once we get the go-ahead with a choice or decision, then comes the judgment of the peanut gallery. This can be family, friends, acquaintances, social media and other media, and more. We begin to hear things like, “well, I did it this way and that’s how XYZ improved,” “I saw on a television show that this is the best way to treat XYZ,” or my favorite, “that will never work!”
As convoluted as it sounds, these comments come from a place of love. All these people want the best for us, but want it done their way.
Even in 2023, there’s still a lot of discomfort around people making decisions contrary to “the way it has always been.”
If you want to seek out a different but reliable source of care, it’s okay! If you choose to work on changing specific health outcomes without the restriction of dieting or intentional weight loss, it’s okay! If you choose to show up in the world differently than your friends, family, and others, it’s okay!
Body autonomy is our right. We can choose what is best for us.
And “best for us” is determined by many circumstances: geographical location, personal finances, accessibility, availability, scarcity, family history, race, religion, and other factors. Because someone is making choices regarding their wellness, nutrition, exercise, or other medical care contrary to the choices you would make, they aren’t wrong. You might not see all the circumstances and don’t walk in their shoes. Support people in the best way that you can.
Support is not always “walking a mile in another person’s shoes”—in which case, you’ve now left them shoeless. It’s not handing them a work boot when they need a flip flop. Support is asking what people need, listening, listening (yes, I said that twice), learning, accepting, and honoring people’s choices without pushing your agenda.
I have clients that make choices contrary to my recommendations. Yet, they’re still my clients. Just like the doctor isn’t going to get mad at you for making a choice, I don’t have that right either. Will I provide education, resources, and other information about the best practices, always, but I’m also going to listen and respect other researched and well-founded choices. I’m not them, and they are making the best choice for me, myself, and I—and that’s always something to be supported and celebrated.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
