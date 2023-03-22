I’ve shared before about how to vet your health and wellness professionals, but with some national news stories and observations I’ve made recently, I feel it’s important to dive into why this matters.
I would make an assumption that when you invest your money in any type of service, that you want the best service for your needs. The great thing about the wellness field is that there is absolutely a professional out there to meet your specific needs that has the knowledge, expertise, and is the right fit for you.
The downside of the wellness field is that you need to wade through the noise to get to it. Social media, search engines, web hosts, etc. don’t regulate who can call themselves by specific titles, put up a page, or even call themselves a business. Advertising is difficult to regulate as well.
Just because you find someone that has a website, social media page, posts some videos, or sells a product, it doesn’t mean they have the professional credentials, training, or expertise to do so. Life or personal experiences alone do not qualify a wellness professional.
Certifications not only provide an individual with the professional knowledge they need in a subject area, it also provides them with the accountability of continuing education, the understanding of running a proper business structure, and the importance of liabilities/liability insurance.
There’s a case in Texas court right now regarding a fitness influencer that sold individual programs online. The person did not deliver on the programs as outlined and is currently in court with over a million dollars of “missing” transactions.
Not only did this social media fitness influencer not provide a promised service, they were not certified to provide the services that they programmed, and could potentially cause harm to individuals making such nutrition recommendations. (Reminder: it is out of a personal trainer’s scope of practice to provide nutrition care—this is a separate area of study and certification)
I don’t have a crystal ball, nor am I on the jury in this case, but it’s safe to say that even though people trusted “someone they really liked,” it looks like a few thousand people are going to be able to have justice served for someone’s program that was not carried out on the up and up.
Closer to home, we have individuals in our own community that have Facebook and Instagram pages that advertise fitness or nutrition services, but upon direct search with certifying bodies and a national third-party registry for certifying bodies, these individuals do not hold current or past certifications. Further, many do not hold current city business licenses for the residential or mobile services that they provide.
Bottom line: if these individuals are not certified and not running legitimate businesses, there is a good chance they are also not carrying the appropriate liability insurance for the fitness or nutrition services they are providing in-person or virtually. If you are hurt or harmed in some way while under this individual’s care, you are more likely to experience a lot of red tape in getting the assistance you need to rectify the situation.
I know that sometimes when people are ready to seek out a health and wellness professional, they are at a point where change can be desired quickly. There is no product, program, or person that can offer you fast results that will last long term.
A professional that is the right fit is not going to sell you on something that isn’t right for you. They are going to take the time to explain the process or product and make sure you understand what you are starting and there to support you along the way.
We want to support our friends and the things they are passionate about, and we want to have the support in the areas we want to improve, and the best way to do that is to hold the people you work with to professional accountability and ensuring they hold the certifications, proper licenses, and other necessary business frameworks to protect you (and themselves). When that happens, we all win.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
