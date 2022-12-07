As I stood in line at the pharmacy last week picking up a regular prescription and noticing holes in familiar spots on the shelves, it became abundantly clear that cold and flu season is here. National news has shown a spike in illnesses resulting in shortages of prescription medications, and urgent and emergency wait times for care are increasing.
We know the basics of taking care of ourselves—getting enough rest, washing our hands, eating a balanced diet, hydrating, etc., but sometimes we still get sick despite our best efforts. The number one rule when you are sick: stay home.
When you are home recovering from illness, ideally, we are resting, but as we start to feel better or if it is a minor illness, we start to get some cabin fever and want to move a bit. A common question is exercise advisable when I’m sick?
Well, that depends.
If you have a common cold with no fever (think “above the neck”) then mild exercise is okay. It can help to open the nasal passages temporarily and provide some relief. Those mild cold symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, and sore throat.
Mild exercise means reducing the intensity of your usual workout—either by time or effort. Cutting your 60-minute workout down to 30-minutes, or instead of running, try walking briskly instead.
The decongestants found in some cold and flu remedies can increase your heart rate, so combining it with exercise will make the heart pump even harder and you might find yourself out of breath or gasping for air. This is also why it’s important to keep that effort low.
Congestion and sinus pressure can also impact our equilibrium, stability, and balance, causing a safety hazard in the activity that you are doing.
If you have Covid-19, a fever, or any other contagious condition, exercise can cause additional stress to the body and is not advisable. Wait a few days until returning to exercise.
It’s important that we listen to our bodies and rest when we are ill to allow our body to fight off whatever bug is attacking it, and longer recovery allows our immune system to be less stressed. If we return to exercise too soon, we can prolong cold and flu symptoms because our stress hormone cortisol rises, and our infection-fighting white blood cell levels can drop.
When exercising while sick, keep it a solo activity. Going to the gym is not a good idea. No matter how much you wipe down the machines from contact with them, you are still breathing the same air as the group. Avoid team sports with shared equipment as well. Ideally, exercise should be done at home or outside where you can get some fresh air.
If you’re ever in doubt about if exercise is appropriate when you are sick or if it is safe to return to exercise after illness, be sure to check with your physician.
Listen to your body, rest when you need to, and know that recovery is work too. Stay well!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
