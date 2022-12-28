You’ve seen the ads for a while now touting, “New Year, New You,” and other taglines. New Years is basically the Super Bowl for the $72+ billion a year diet industry. Advertisements in every media outlet are capitalizing on every insecurity, fear, and pain point to convince you that you aren’t enough just the way you are, and something must change.
Does something have to change? Maybe. Needed or desired change isn’t dictated by the calendar or other external source.
Our desire to change comes from something that should come from us, not anyone or anything else. When our “why” is focused on our needs, there is greater chance of success and consistency than basing our commitment outside of ourselves.
Sometimes it’s just a matter of reframing our language. Instead of doing something “for my kids/grandkids,” you can flip the script to remind yourself that “I’m choosing to take care of myself in XYZ way, so I am able to be present and active with my family.”
Putting the focus on yourself isn’t selfish. You’ve probably heard the adage before of “you can’t pour from an empty cup.”
When we focus on ourselves, our needs, and our habits, we can thrive to fulfill those external desires.
I’m sure that you’ve seen the data in the past that 48% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first month, and a whopping 3% are carried out to fruition.
If you consider that 3% success rate, there’s a lot of noise and effort that falls flat from resolution-based advertising, aside from the late Q4/early Q1 revenue companies bring in to sell you a quick fix.
How do we bump up the success rate of the resolution?
Throw it out! While the New Year’s resolution seems to be rooted in good intentions, back up and look at the big picture.
Resolutions fail because often we take on too much at once—we try to overhaul life in a day.
That new framework is successful for a little while, but then the wheels start to come off. We realize that this new “lifestyle” we have superimposed over our actual life doesn’t fit.
Oftentimes it’s a clashing of our values—we see the desired result, but the framework or program that we’re trying to conform to doesn’t fit our time, family, tastes, abilities, budget, and other values important to us.
It’s not that what we’re trying to achieve is bad, but we need to consider our approach. Instead of applying many changes at once, decide what is the most urgent or most important. Focus on that habit alone. Once you build some momentum and consistency, add more or another habit.
This gradual process of building and stacking habits allows set us up for long-term success.
It might look like this: you desire to focus on improving some areas of health that are a concern.
First, visit the doctor or other provider to get a baseline on where you’re at and where you want to go (physical, bloodwork, etc.).
Once you are armed with the data, you then decide the greatest benefit for your specific needs would be to start exercise.
Instead of throwing yourself into a complicated and complex workout plan, look at your abilities and time.
An hour workout daily might not be sustainable for your current fitness level and schedule, but 20 minutes a few days a week fits nicely. After a bit, you realize that there’s some more time on the calendar and bump up the intensity and/or frequency of those workouts.
Then adding the next habit, it might be time to look at nutrition. Instead of whipping out a restrictive diet, look at the basics—are you getting enough water? Are you eating consistently throughout the day?
What about your current eating habits do you see need a tweak? Small changes instead of a restrictive plan that doesn’t work for you will not only assure long-term success, but also, it’s completely focused on your needs and tastes.
Starting small and gaining consistency isn’t the sexiest way of doing things in a world that errs toward the quick fixes and magic bullets, but in the spirit of the Tortoise and the Hare—slow and steady wins the race.
You are worth the time and focus for the long run, and as we enter 2023, I wish you nothing but health, wellness, and happiness.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
