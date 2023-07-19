Did you make a New Years Resolution? Perhaps a more appropriate question might be, do you remember what your New Years Resolution was?
Back when I started writing this column about 18 months ago, my first weeks were on the pitfalls of those grand sweeping resolutions and short-term challenges that involve drastic change to your lifestyle quickly.
If you are in the very small majority of people that set and achieve resolutions, I applaud you. And to many of us where that extreme structure doesn’t jive, I’m not heaping any shame—we’re human, and life happens.
However, when life happens and we still want to make changes in our life whether it’s for our health, quality of life, or any other reason, and we hit the wall, it gets frustrating.
Many people tend to bury their head in the sand. I see this often with the people that are looking for instant results vs. long-term results in their wellness journeys.
Consistency with habits, feeling better, more energy, acknowledged small changes don’t seem to be enough of a benchmark toward a person’s extended goal and then sessions start to get canceled or rescheduled, eating habits aren’t as disciplined, I get questions about this crash diet or that quick-fix supplements, and before you know it—an individual is right back to where they started.
What happens then? We feel like we have failed—but let’s flip the script. We were too far future-focused on the result that the success in the moment has been completely overlooked. For many people, building consistency with habits is a huge milestone. It means showing up and doing things even when (they seem like) they aren’t working.
Success is the process. Success is being fully rooted in the present moment and engaged in life in the here and now.
Success is being able to acknowledge the daily actions that contribute to the change that moves you toward your goals. There is no failure, simply course correction.
When we notice that we’re struggling—questioning if something is working, looking for the quick fix, not wanting to engage in our daily activities—that’s the time to reach out for support and lean on accountability the most. Surrounding ourselves with a neutral party that can reflect our behaviors back to us helps us to become rooted back in the present and on task with our actions instead of ready to toss out our progress for the latest and greatest.
Is there time to switch courses? Certainly. But it’s not because you aren’t receiving overnight results. You don’t receive long term results from short term work. It’s appropriate to change action steps or habits when they no longer align with our values, lifestyle, and needs. When making changes, also weigh thoughts like, “do I need to alter this completely or just make a small tweak?”
For example, financial situations change. You might not be able to afford a service you were comfortably able to pay for that was supporting your work toward your goal. Is there another way to access that service?
Does that provider offer any other packages or options at a lower cost? Instead of individual work, is there a group option? Can you work out a barter system? There are many ways to work around our barriers to make things happen.
So, as you revisit those goals or resolutions today, I invite you to look at them with fresh eyes—maybe not with the dread or disdain of what you haven’t achieved, but rather looking at what you are doing well in this moment that is moving you toward where you want to be. You might be surprised that you’re further along than you think!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
