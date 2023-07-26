Over the last couple years as I have worked with individual clients and taught group classes in pools, I came to a stark realization: not everyone learned how to swim. I knew that there were times and circumstances when children didn’t learn to swim until a little later—waiting for the Kinderswim program in school, availability of lessons with family schedules, finances, etc.—but for some reason I had the poor assumption that most adults know how to swim.
It was a new idea for me to acknowledge and accept that not everyone had the same opportunities that I had as a young child (I’ve got photos of me 2- and 3-years old running off the high dive at the local high school pool during free swim at the end of Red Cross swimming lessons), resulting in my love of being in the water, whether it’s leisure, exercise, lap-swimming, or the open-water swimming I do training for triathlons. For some, swimming lessons weren’t an option, for others, they didn’t grow up around water and it was never a priority, or they experienced a trauma that has left a fear of swimming. I’ve gained a lot of compassion after hearing about many different experiences.
While my recommendation is always going to err on the side of formal swim lessons, I know that’s not always possible. Today I offer some water safety tips from swim expert, Sarah Sebe, of Sunsational Swim School to keep children safe around water:
1. Understand the Importance of Learning to Swim – Rather than comparing swim lessons to enrolling a kid in Little League or some other recreational activity to invest in only if the child expresses interest, consider swim lessons an essential life skill. It is more akin to teaching your child to look both ways before crossing the street.
2. It Doesn’t Have to Look Pretty – Swim lessons can and should teach basic water safety skills and the overall goal should be to help a child become comfortable and confident in and around water. It doesn’t have to look like the swimming you see at swim meets with smooth strokes and side breaths. At first, kids just need to be able to breathe, find a pool’s edge, grab the wall, and use a ladder or stairs to climb out. The technique will come with time.
3. Don’t Teach Treading Water First – While this is a common technique adults use, young children’s bodies are not suited for treading water. A child’s head is almost twice the size of an adult’s head in proportion to the rest of the body and their hands, feet, and muscles are much smaller and much less powerful.
4. Avoid Most Flotation Devices – Many foams and air-filled flotation devices teach children to swim in a vertical position. This muscle memory can make children more prone to drowning as it defies the back floating position that often feels unnatural but is an essential basic skill to learn.
5. Learn Swim Safety Skills and Expectations by Age
• Ages 1-2: Back Float – Because young children do not have the physical capability to lift their heads to take breaths, being able to flip over or come up from under the water and rest on their back can be lifesaving. This position also allows them to scream and cry for help.
• Ages 3-5: Kick Back to the Wall – This is the best age to start swimming lessons as there is tremendous physical and developmental growth in this stage. Kids should practice jumping in, turning over and kicking back to the wall with little assistance from the instructor.
• Ages 5-7: Be Independent in the Water – Most children have had some experience with swimming at this age and are more independent in the water. Kids should be learning basic strokes that allow for more free breathing with their face out of the water (i.e., backstroke).
• Ages 8 and up: Recognize Signs of Exhaustion – This age group is most at risk of pushing themselves too hard, too far or too deep and becoming panicked. It is important to teach these swimmers to recognize signs of their own exhaustion and know when to rest.
6. Don’t Assume a Child Who Knows How to Swim Isn’t at Risk for Drowning – Even the most experienced swimmers can get too tired or cramp up. Always keep an eye on children in the water.
While these tips are based around children learning to swim, many of these skills translate to adult learners as well. Sunsational Swim School also has a great blog on their website, sunsationalswimschool.com, that addresses some of the unique concerns that new adult swimmers face.
Whether it’s individual or with a group of people, consider swimming lessons if you are not already comfortable with your skills in the water no matter your age. We have many resources locally, so if you aren’t sure where to turn for your specific needs (private vs. group, children vs. adults), reach out to me and I’ll make sure you have the connection you need!
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
