I am almost certain that today is one that raises the hackles of direct sellers and social sellers that continue reading, but one area of wellness products on the market that I haven’t touched on yet is aromatherapy and essential oils. I’ve been intentional in holding back as I wanted to make sure my research was solid and provide information beyond the biases of my own use.
I am what you would call a casual aromatherapy aficionado. I use it in place of chemical air fresheners in my home and office, to treat minor conditions inhaled or topically, and for the mood stabilizing and/or enhancing benefits of particular scents. I’m also a late comer to the party. Aromatherapy and essential oils have been popularized in mainstream culture for some time, but my skepticism kept me from trying them, and with good reason.
So, what’s the rub? Use lavender for sleep, peppermint for headaches, and grapefruit, basil, lemongrass, and rosemary for energy. Different scents can provide comfort and relief for a host of reasons and conditions whether inhaled (diffused, using a jewelry wearable, or even through an inhaled diffuser like the Essence Ring worn on the outside of the nose), used topically, or ingested. The problem is that like any product that is popularized by direct and social selling models, it comes with the promise that there’s a solution for everything.
The 2020 documentary, (Un)Well, documents the rise of essential oils through the multi-level marketing/direct selling model and the impact of use by people that use them solely in place of western medicine to treat life-threatening illnesses, with not surprising, catastrophic results.
Like any product, it is necessary to really understand the claims of a product, how and why it works in a certain situation, and the product’s source.
Essential oils have been around for centuries—they are simply the aromatic substances derived from plants—and do provide some positive supports for our wellbeing, but not at the complete denial of traditional medical care.
When looking to incorporate essential oils as one modality in your overall wellness, we must first remember that essential oils and aromatherapy products are not in any way regulated. They can make claims like “therapeutic” or “all-natural” (let’s remember mercury and lead are natural too) which is appealing to many, especially those trying to lower the load of toxic chemicals in their home and what they are exposed to.
Just like herbs and supplements, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) does not regulate essential oils, even though they are used in both cosmetic and drug-like products. However, under Title 21, subchapter B, the FDA has a list of specific essential oils “for human consumption” labeled under part 182 as “substances generally recognized as safe.” The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) is responsible for overseeing the advertising claims of these products.
Another concern of essential oils is allergies. Topical and inhaled use can produce headache, runny nose, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, redness, itching, hives, and swelling, and ingested use can create digestive problems and disrupt the endocrine system and hormone balance.
There is appropriate use for essential oils, I won’t deny that. Some examples include eucalyptus—while used topically as a disinfectant and potential pain reliever, it can cause seizures if ingested. Chamomile is great for relaxing and unwinding (how many of us love a nice cup of chamomile tea?), but it can cause severe allergic reactions for people with ragweed and daisy allergies. Peppermint (a personal favorite) is soothing for headaches and has a cooling effect on the skin, but also can cause flushing, skin rashes, and burning.
All said, there are benefits of essential oils as well. When used properly, safely, and for the correct purpose, they are safe—but you need to do your research and not rely wholly on an overzealous product-pusher. Start small and conservative and find where they might fit in your life. Enjoy the results of stress reduction, better sleep, fungal treatment, and disease prevention with caution. Personally, I find great benefit from limited use of essential oils in my everyday life, but I can’t in good conscious ingest them—closest is a mouth rinse using diluted clove oil for tooth pain. The wellness claims for ingested oils are too unsubstantiated for my comfort.
Find a reputable seller, one where you can learn the origin and process that their oils/oil blends are created. I purchase my essential oils through a small business where a certified aromatherapist sources and bottles everything and provides extensive information and warnings on each product—something that I can’t get from multi-level marking or direct sellers that shows me the whole picture at the level I expect. Use essential oils, enjoy them and their benefits, but as with any unregulated products, use caution and commonsense.
