One thing I hear often is along the lines of, “I’m addicted to sugar,” or “I’m so bad because I eat/ate too much sugar.” Right out of the gate, let me be clear: sugar addiction is a myth.
We often see in advertisements or media (usually revolving around diet programs or products), that the brain treats sugar the same as it would a drug addiction. There are a plethora of reliable studies and academic papers that show this falsehood.
Pennsylvania State University associate professor in biobehavioral health and medicine, Jan Ulbrecht, states, “Since the human body does not become physically dependent on sugar the way it does on opiates like morphine and heroin, sugar is not addictive.”
In studies, where animals or humans were deprived of food for a period of time, results show that when the fast was broken, the test subjects consumed more sugar than they would during a period of average food consumption. This does not indicate a sugar addiction, but rather a refeeding of an essential nutrient (carbohydrates) that the body requires to thrive.
Another associate professor, specializing in nutritional sciences, Rebecca Corwin, states, “like all foods, sugar in moderation is perfectly okay.” She goes on to say, “our whole biology is geared toward the utilization of sugar as an energy source.”
Now, nowhere in any study or paper does it state that one should simply live on candy and cake alone—we know that a vast and varied diet is essential to meet our individual nutritional needs and provide our body essential nutrients to carry out its most important work: keeping us alive.
So where does this demonization of sugar come from? Marketing. We are made to believe from commercials, advertisements, social media posts, and memes that sugar is the enemy by those whose very interest is to sell you on a diet, program, or shame you into restriction.
You’ve seen them—the posts that compare your favorite coffee drink or seasonal snack to a specific number of spoons of sugar. Yes, we know that some products have more sugar than others, but unless you’re consuming that product at every meal every day, it’s not problematic.
In simplest terms, when you consume a large amount of sugar in one serving, you cause your blood glucose levels (blood sugar) to spike and as the body burns that excess energy, your blood glucose levels drop—think of it like a wave. Now, we don’t like see big waves (dramatic rises and falls in blood glucose) as the norm because of its long term effects, but rather that consistent, smaller rise and fall that comes from eating a vast and varied diet that includes protein, fat, and carbohydrates (aka: sugar).
Once we understand the sugar argument, the next big statement I hear is, “well, I use XYZ instead of sugar.” Sorry to burst your bubble, but sugar is sugar is sugar—and your body processes it the same way to convert those carbohydrates into energy. There are over 75 names for sugar—so your agave, monk fruit, maple syrup, honey, and other products you use to sweeten food are the same thing: sugar (varying chemical compounds, but still the same thing).
And those artificial or natural sweeteners? Well, that’s a lengthier explanation and argument that is upcoming, but the short answer is while they are not a chemical compound classified as sugar, they are still modified food products or chemically modified in some manner. They interact with the body differently than simple sugar, and in large part don’t cause the same spikes and crashes of blood glucose, but there is the exchange of using something modified and with additives not natural to the body.
Sugar isn’t something to be feared. It is always important to be mindful of what we put in our body, but as long as we are providing our body with all the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that it needs, you’re doing pretty well. Enjoy your food without guilt or shame, that cupcake included.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
