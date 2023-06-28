Picture it: Sicily, 1922. Oh, wait—that’s the Golden Girls. Let’s look at a different picture. It’s summer 2023 and you’re having the time of your life. You have gone on the vacation of your dreams or spent an amazing staycation at home and then the second you return to the routine of life-BAM! You’re sick!
Summer colds, summer flu, and an uptick in Covid-19 cases are not uncommon with an increase in people moving about the country and the world right now, but getting sick doesn’t have to be the final souvenir of a great trip.
There are many reasons why people get sick after traveling or even just taking a break from work/regular routine—you might be around people who have been sick or carrying germs they didn’t know that they were exposed to, your immune system is compromised from a change in routine, diet, climate, and stress, and more.
You cannot always control your exposure to illness from others, but you can certainly implement some best practices to keep yourself well.
Keep a schedule. No one wants a rigid schedule while enjoying a vacation but keeping a similar routine to home like bedtime and waking, exercise, and mealtimes is beneficial to nervous system regulation and boosting the immune system.
Hydration. Often the habit of hydration goes to the wayside when we travel. Whether it is because places to purchase bottled water are scarce or overpriced, or it simply isn’t top of mind, one way to combat this is by packing a reusable water bottle (if flying, don’t fill it until you pass through security!). There are many water filling stations and water fountains accessible at travel destinations, and you can always top it off when stopping in at a restaurant for a meal by ordering a glass of water.
Climate change. Many people like to escape the desert heat in the summer in favor of cooler locales, but that dramatic temperature shift can have an impact on your immune system. In addition to hydration and a nutrient-dense diet, I often recommend that people consider immune-boosting supplements for at least a week prior to travel, during their trip, and continue for a week after returning (when you can feel the most run down getting back into the swing of things) to help protect from this weather wallop.
I’ve talked about immune-boosting supplements in the past, but you can go as basic as adding vitamin-C and zinc or using a dissolvable product like Airborne. I was concerned about the cooler ocean climate before my last trip to northern California, along with being around a group of people that had traveled from other places throughout the country, and being in a confined space together for a week last month—I went to Concierge Health and got a high dose vitamin C injection a couple days before my trip and felt great (along with maintaining these other habits above!). So nice to travel and not get sick when you get home!
Just because the weather is gorgeous outside, doesn’t mean germs have taken a vacation too. Take care of yourself—employ the habits to keep your body feeling great, wash your hands often, consider wearing a mask on planes and other tight spaces if you are someone that does get sick easily or is immunocompromised. And if you’re sick, stay home—that trip can wait, it’s not worth your health or someone else’s to travel while unwell.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.