September is World Alzheimer’s Month, and yesterday (Sept. 21) was World Alzheimer’s Day. While this disease affects people 12 months out of the year, every single day, it seems appropriate this week to touch on what touches so many individuals and families.
As people age, there are three common threads of concern that I hear from individuals. First, I want to gain or preserve strength so if I fall on the floor, I can get up independently. Second, what do I need to do to repair or preserve my bone health (avoiding osteoporosis/osteopenia) and muscle tone? The third—is there anything I can do to avoid dementia or Alzheimer’s?
Though the terms dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are often used interchangeably, it is important to note the differences. Dementia is not a specific disease, but rather an umbrella term that encompasses a wide range of symptoms that affects a person’s ability to perform daily activities independently.
The most notable symptoms of dementia are memory decline, changes in cognitive reasoning (thinking skills), poor judgment, decreased levels of attention or focus, and behavior or language changes.
Alzheimer’s disease is a specific disease, and the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer’s first affects the part of the brain associated with learning, so early symptoms tend to fall toward the cognitive and memory side, and as the disease progresses, affects behavior, language, and other areas.
Alzheimer’s is not the only type of dementia—dementia can be related to or caused by head injuries, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and other conditions (or mix of conditions).
I won’t pretend that the fear for many people exists that they will at some point see a decline or lose some of their faculties. There isn’t a cure for dementia or Alzheimer’s disease—and it is sometimes hard to know who will be affected as genetics, previous/current conditions, or other varying factors that can contribute to symptoms.
However, as science learns more about the human body and better treatments are developed every day, there’s less fear than even short decades ago about how to manage dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The indisputable facts remain that are things you can do to reduce some risks of developing the disease.
First, quit smoking—or at the very least, work towards lessening the amount (I’m not about the all-or-nothing, and can’t in good conscience tell someone to quit a habit without support, backstory, and more—I know it’s not that simple). We know smoking is not great for the body and contributes to a host of health issues, any child that grew up in the ‘80s can tell you all about those disgusting smoker’s lung campaigns that came through our schools. In keeping in the context of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, smoking causes problems with blood flow throughout the body, and specifically, the blood vessels in the brain. Blood is how oxygen is carried to the brain, and we want to keep all those pathways as open as possible.
Next is a balanced diet. A balanced diet includes all foods, not the restriction of foods or food groups. Our body needs all three macronutrients (protein, carbohydrates, and fat) and a whole host of micronutrients to thrive and function to its best capacity. We know from countless studies that there are foods that improve brain health, such as oily fish like mackerel or salmon, but more than anything, keeping that focus on a broad, balanced diet with a variety of different foods is beneficial.
Third is movement (like it’s a shock I’m telling you movement is beneficial). Movement not only keeps our bones, joints, and muscles healthy as we age, but it also impacts circulation, cognition, and more. It doesn’t have to be huge, time-consuming, or strenuous, but movement is essential.
And probably most notably, keeping your brain engaged. Brain stimulation is key to reducing the risk of or delaying the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Reading, puzzles, arts and crafts, journaling, and so much more are ways to exercise the elasticity of the brain and help maintain or improve cognitive function.
We can’t predict the future and what might impact our lives, but we do have the here and now where we can take proactive steps to mitigate the risks or delay the onset of conditions or the consequences of aging. You know my adage by now that anything is possible—and regardless of age, ability, and more, you can start today to improve outcomes.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.