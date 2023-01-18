We are just past the halfway point in January, and I am already seeing comments regarding the influx of gym-goers since New Year’s beginning to wane. And they aren’t kind comments.
Do you wonder why these individuals aren’t returning to the gym (or other workout space)?
Because they aren’t made to feel like they belong in the environment!
Everyone was once a beginner. Everyone faces challenges, restarts, barriers, limitations, and reasons why their workout doesn’t look the same as yours.
Their workout does not become any less or more important than yours.
Yet, somehow, the person that starts over on Monday, at the beginning of a new month, or the New Year gets a bad rap.
No one welcomes them with open arms. Instead, it’s complaints that equipment is occupied. No one is authentically encouraged or included in conversation. Instead, it’s sarcastic or fatphobic comments.
Then we wonder why people don’t come back.
The comments start to fly about dedication, discipline, the need for goal setting, commitment, and much more. We point fingers at someone else’s perceived failure, when they didn’t actually fail at anything. They chose to leave an environment that wasn’t appropriate for them.
Honestly, it’s not about the person that left the space. It’s about the behaviors of the culture in the fitness atmosphere.
Whether it’s a commercial gym, group fitness, or another fitness setting, we’re all guilty of being exclusive and not inclusive.
Movement is about what our body is able to do, and working on our individual goals to help ourselves feel good inside and out. Improving our fitness, altering health outcomes, building strength, and more come from within us---not the community that we surround ourselves with.
However, we can become a barrier to others working toward their own goals when we form our groups, let the comments fly, and create an unwelcome or even hostile environment for movement. No one thrives there.
Wellness isn’t just our physical health, our emotional health plays a part too—if we are not in a positive environment, we aren’t going to grow and thrive. While some people believe that negativity can be a motivator, it is only temporary. Positioning ourselves in a positive environment allows us to flourish in all areas to achieve our goals.
We all learned “the golden rule” in school, so I would encourage you before you open your mouth in a fitness setting, ask yourself, “is this going to build someone up or tear them down?” And the same goes for talking to yourself.
