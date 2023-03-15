Did you sleep any better last week after trying some of the first few tips for improving your sleep hygiene? We’re going to continue this week working to make that full night’s sleep a more quality experience. I left off talking about the two tips for bedclothes to focus on, and here’s that long awaited second tip: weighted blankets.
This item that has been popularized in recent years is weighted blankets. Weighted blankets are great to help manage stress, anxiety, self-soothe, and provide comfort. They are blankets with pockets filled with glass or synthetic beads that provide the weight—some cover a portion of the bed or the whole bed and vary in weight. They are great for people with anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, or those that can simply use a bit of extra comfort the hamster wheel of thoughts at night.
Also, from Eli & Elm, I have been trying out a weighted blanket. Personally, I have a 17lb queen size blanket (so it doesn’t cover my entire bed). While I found improvement in the speed at which I fall asleep and stay asleep longer, I noticed that after a couple weeks I was waking up with a sore back. After doing a bit of research, I found that weighted blankets are not meant to be used for long periods of time (aka: all night) and for extended periods of time as they can cause stress on the body. Once I made the adjustment to using it for shorter periods of sleep, it worked much better for me.
One of the best ways to improve that sleep cycle that I’ve talked about before is to create an evening or sleep ritual—the steps you take to physically get to bed at night. Are you a person that has an evening routine, or once you fall asleep in front of the television then it’s time to head to bed? That evening routine is going to result in better quality sleep.
An evening routine will look different for everyone—it might be turning off the television and reading a book, taking a bath or shower, brushing your teeth, laying out your clothes for the next day, listening to music, having a cup of tea, etc. The idea is to have a practice—big or small—that separates the day from sleep so your body has a defining indicator that bedtime is near and it can start to slow down.
And finally, let’s talk about the elephant in the (bed)room—phones and televisions. This is a stimulation and specific light waves your body doesn’t need to settle down for sleep. If you watch television before bed, keep the television outside the bedroom instead of watching in bed.
Phones can be a bit trickier. Many people rely on cell phones as their landline or only contact source, so leaving it outside the bedroom might not always be an option. Every phone has “do not disturb” settings where you are able to silence all notifications and alerts, going as far as designating a specific list of people that are still able to reach you (and you’ll get the alerts) during that “do not disturb” period.
Phones should remain face-down, as far from you as possible so the light does not disturb the REM sleep cycles. Just like the television, scrolling on social media or playing games on your phone or tablet should be reserved for outside the bedroom.
There are many other individual things that you can do to improve your personal sleep hygiene depending on your current habits and lifestyle. I encourage you to look at that routine before bed, your sleep quality, and the environment in which you sleep to see what small actions you can start to take to sleep even better. Your body will thank you for it!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
