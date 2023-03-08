I’ve shared about the importance of sleep before, and that no matter how you think you might have trained your body to survive on less sleep than most—that is all it is doing, surviving. You cannot live indefinitely on 4-5 hours of sleep per night.
Sleep affords our body the opportunity to rest, for some systems to shut down and recharge—but for others, it is their prime time. If you’re not getting enough sleep the body isn’t being allowed enough time to carry out a lot of body processes that take place when we’re slumbering like digestion and muscle repair.
7-9 hours of sleep is minimum, not maximum, for our needs, and without it those consequences will spill into other areas of our lives—movement, nutrition, maintenance of health conditions, mental health, cognition, and more.
But beyond how long you’re sleeping, how you’re sleeping—that sleep hygiene—is just as important. Sleep hygiene covers all the little things in our habits and environment around sleep to improve the experience and our overall health.
Having a consistent sleep cycle is important. Going to bed and getting up at roughly the same time each day helps the body to self-regulate.
Understandably there’s exceptions to every rule, a late night here and there, a lazy day to sleep in, but a constantly disrupted sleep cycle leads to disruption of other cycles in the body.
Look at the environment you sleep in.
The darker, the better. Roll up the shades or open the curtains in the morning, but at night, try to block out as much light as possible—both from the outside and artificial light from in the house. Check the temperature of the room. It should be a little cooler than you keep the home than during the day—whether you open a window, turn on fans (white noise can help some sleep), or lower the air. Balance this cooler temperature with a comfortable level of blankets/comforters—you don’t want to have to bundle up, but you don’t want it so warm you don’t need any covers.
Something often overlooked is the condition of our mattress, pillows, and bedclothes.
A mattress has an average life of 7-10 years before it breaks down and isn’t providing the support you deserve, and from a hygiene standpoint, should be replaced from the accumulation from sweat, dust, dust mites, skin particles, and other debris that has collected in the mattress (there is no hygienic mattress pad/cover that exists that can prevent this no matter what the salesman promised you). Your mattress should be rotated and/or flipped every 4-6 weeks for optimal life. Don’t attempt this on your own—your back will thank you. If you live alone, set a regular schedule with a buddy or group of friends and help each other out.
Pillows on the other hand, only last 1-2 years. For the most part (depending on what they are filled with) they can be washed either at home or in an industrial washer at the laundromat to keep them clean. Pillows come in all shapes and sizes, firmness, and even specialty pillows for allergies or sleep positioning. I recently started using a side-sleeper pillow from a company called Eli & Elm (picture a regular pillow with a u-shaped cutout for your shoulder) and I’m blown away—I never thought such a small change in a pillow would change how I sleep. I don’t roll around nearly as much!
Do you notice a difference when you slip into bed when fresh sheets are on it? Bedclothes made a difference to our sleep—cleanliness, condition, texture, type all make an impact on our quality of sleep. Bedclothes are a very personal choice—the only two things I’ll highlight here are silk or satin pillowcases.
They aren’t just for keeping frizzy hair at bay, but they are better for your skin than cotton/polyester blends where the oils and bacteria absorb into the pillowcase and stay closer to your face every night.
To find out about that second thing, you’ll have to read more next week. In the meantime, I encourage you to start thinking about your sleep habits and what can improve to feel more rested for the day ahead. (PS: how are those ankle rotations I mentioned a few weeks ago working for you?)
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
