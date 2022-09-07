I was excited for another topic this week but leave to social media to get my hackles up that can’t be ignored coming into fall and the holiday season (seriously, Labor Day was three days ago, this shouldn’t be a discussion yet, but here we are).
I saw the first advertisement this weekend to “get the body you want to show off at those holiday parties.” Well, what’s wrong with the body you have right now? It seems to be doing you a decent service in day-to-day life. Would you like it to do different things? Perhaps be stronger, change body composition, have more energy, increase your cardiovascular endurance? Would you like to alter some health outcomes? Maybe lower your blood pressure or cholesterol, manage your blood glucose levels, or mitigate other health conditions?
Hold your hat—because this is not said enough—all these things are possible without intentional dieting. The reality is, studies have repeatedly shown, 80-95% of those that engage in intentional weight loss regain some, all, or more weight than they lost within 1-5 years. So, what is the solution to get those things we want? Habit change.
I know, I know, it’s not the magic bullet everyone wants. It’s not the 21-day, the six-week, the overnight sensation that promises you a body better than you had in high school and no effort to get there. Habit change is what works. Matching the action to the specific change you want to make is essential for it to be meaningful enough to last, worthy of the time commitment, financial commitment, and other value choices that need to be made to make it a part of daily life.
I spent a lot of time talking about habit change a few months ago, but we know in introducing a habit, that it must fit our lifestyle, values, schedule, budget, tastes, and be scalable for it to last. An example being, someone building their cardiovascular endurance from nothing might only start with a ten-minute walk around the block and eventually expand that exercise block to a larger chunk of their schedule to go to the park or gym.
There is no value in the guilt or shame factor that often comes up around weekends and holidays. Food is more than simply fuel for the body, it is connection, celebration, tradition, family, love, and more.
Sometimes we don’t follow our body’s natural hunger cues and eat past that level of comfortable fullness or eat richer foods for a few days more than we typically might, and there’s nothing wrong with that. You don’t have pay penance for it by extra workouts in the gym, and you weren’t “bad” for making the choice to eat certain foods.
Foods don’t have a moral value—they aren’t good or bad, and you aren’t good or bad based upon what you’ve chosen to consume. You made a choice, and all choices have consequences. Beyond the physical sensations of hunger, satisfaction, and fullness, when you consume food, you feel a certain way. Your body gives you cues if that choice served you in a way that pleasing or not. Maybe that food upset your stomach, feeling sluggish, gave you a boost of energy, left you feeling hungry, or you didn’t notice anything at all—those are what to pay attention to.
Lastly, it is important to be mindful of others struggle with food. Disordered eating habits and eating disorders are far more widespread among genders and age groups than most people realize, and social media perpetuates this horribly. Continual reminders such as the amount of sugar in someone’s favorite fall coffee drink or how long someone must run/how many push-ups to do to burn off a Halloween candy (which are wildly inaccurate) are not helpful to anyone.
More than anything as we come into the fall, winter, and beyond, I want to be crystal clear: You are more than your fitness routine, a number on the scale, and your clothing size. Movement and nutrition are not a one-size-fits-all approach because we are all wonderful and unique beings, with varying and individual needs.
If there’s even a time you feel like you must cheat, make up, earn, burn, or are struggling to fit into the box of a program—it’s not the right program for you.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
