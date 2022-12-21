When a family member or friend is sick, we often feel powerless to help them feel better. In many cases, outside of rest, hydration, and following doctor’s orders regarding the specific ailment, there’s not much we can do but ride it out.
As far back as I can remember through my childhood when I was sick, the magic cure always came in the form of chicken soup. However, mine wasn’t homemade chicken soup being the picky child I was—it was Wyler’s Mrs. Grass Soup (used to be another brand before Wyler’s back in the ‘80s!)—a chicken bouillon-based noodle soup like Lipton Cup of Noodles.
What is it about chicken soup that has such healing powers? You’d think it was love, as it’s usually made or provided by someone that cares for us, but when you break down the components of it, there’s a lot of reasons why it helps to make us feel better!
At the very base—the broth or stock of the soup contains vitamins, minerals, and possibly some fat (depending on if homemade/purchased commercially). We also get some electrolyte support from the sodium levels. The hot liquid improves hydration, facilitates the clearance of congestion, and can help improve upper respiratory symptoms.
The vegetables in our soup help to build our immune system to fight off viruses and other illnesses. Vegetables like carrots, celery, and onion—the classic mirepoix—contain vitamins A, C, and antioxidants.
Chicken, the namesake of our soup, provides protein which not only supports the immune system, but also aids in recovery of muscle soreness that we might experience from coughing or other symptoms of illness.
I’ll also interject at this point that vegetarian and vegan soups are no less valuable—vegetable stocks and soups with other sources of protein are just as healing as chicken soup!
The noodles or dumplings in our chicken soup pack a carbohydrate punch. They help to fill us up and feel satisfied, as often we don’t feel like eating much when we’re not feeling well. Consistent eating is meeting a core need and helps to keep our body systems running as they should so that our body is strong enough to heal itself and thrive.
Everyone’s chicken soup recipes and tastes are a bit different, but herbs and spices not only boost flavor, but add more antioxidants to support the immune system. My recipe is heavy on fresh garlic and a little ground pepper, but others enjoy parsley, thyme, oregano, dill, or bay leaf. Other variations include turmeric, curry, red pepper flakes, ground mustard, and other strong flavors.
Whether your chicken soup is homemade, takeout, or even from a can or package, the sentiment is the same—wellness. Along with rest, hydration, washing hands, dressing appropriately for the weather, and all the things we know keep us well, that extra boost of chicken soup can help us to feel better during this cold and flu season.
There are many illnesses and viruses going around right now, and it’s never fun to be sick, especially during the holiday season. Whether it’s chicken soup or another comfort dish that helps your feel better, I wholeheartedly encourage you to indulge in it (and if you need a chicken soup recipe, my recipe, including homemade stock, will be posted on the blog on my website when this article is published).
Stay well and Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, and peace and joy to you during all our other winter holidays.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.