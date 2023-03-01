The week of Feb. 27-March 5 is designated as Eating Disorders Awareness Week, inviting people celebrate the theme of “Strength through Experience and Knowledge” by recognizing that “It’s Time for Change.”
This is a time to listen and take action, not a time to ignore people’s lived experiences. I have shared before that there is a vast spectrum between disordered eating habits and eating disorders.
The rise of diet culture, clean eating, intermittent fasting, exercise addictions, social media influencers, multi-level marketing and social selling wellness products, and more all contribute to the changing face of eating disorders and disordered eating that affect 28.8 million Americans at some point in their lives.
There is the stereotype that eating disorders only affect a particular demographic, usually thin white middle-to-upper class women, in their teenage and college years.
Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental health disorders, surpassed only by opioid use.
Eating disorders do not discriminate. They are prevalent among every gender, size, race, economic bracket, and age group.
Eating disorders do not just encompass what we traditionally think of with anorexia or bulimia, there are binge eating disorders, orthorexia (the preoccupation with “clean” eating), exercise addictions, body dysmorphia, bigorexia (the preoccupation with building muscle), ARFID (avoidant restrictive food intake disorder), and many others. People can have more than one eating disorder simultaneously.
The problem with disordered eating and eating disorders is multi-faceted. The DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) is horribly outdated and does not contain the most current eating disorder diagnoses.
This ties the hands of physicians and mental health professionals in providing adequate care when they don’t have the diagnostic codes necessary to put on paper to provide the treatment they are fully capable of providing for their patients.
There are also some eating disorders that have not been fully defined by diagnostic standards yet to be eligible for inclusion in the DSM.
So why talk about it? Why is Eating Disorders Awareness Week worth mentioning?
Because with the spectrum of disordered eating habits through actual diagnosed eating disorders, I can almost guarantee that you know someone (or you yourself) is affected. There is a stigma around eating disorders, just like most mental health conditions, that it can be perceived as weakness.
Quite the opposite. People with eating disorders are some of the strongest people in the world. They fight battles in their mind and body, sometimes for decades, that many others can’t fathom.
Help and support is not always readily available because of the shortage of mental health professionals, the lack of mental health professionals that have a specialty in working with those with eating disorders, and also the understanding that healing doesn’t fall to just working with a mental health professional, but rather a team.
Healing with a team can be with professionals such as mental health care (psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, etc.), but also dietitians, physicians, and trauma-informed exercise professionals that can help coordinate care. A team can also consist of family (if appropriate), friends, support groups, and other individuals that provide a positive environment for healing.
There is no one way to recover.
Diagnosis for an eating disorder comes from a mental health professional, but treatment and recovery looks different for each individual. If you or someone you know might be struggling with your relationship with food and are looking for resources or further support, check out The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at nationaleatingdisorders.org or you can call or text the helpline at 1-800-931-2237.
You can also reach out to me directly with questions or to refer you to mental health professionals, nutrition specialists, and other treatment protocols for eating disorders. You are never alone. Recovery from disordered eating and eating disorders is possible. My life and health are proof.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
