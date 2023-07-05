I am quite certain most people have heard things like, “avoid processed foods,” and “shop only the perimeter of the grocery store” to get the healthiest food available. (Usually this comes from the same people trying to also sell you a supplement, powder, or product) I have news for you—all food is processed.
Even farm-to-table meats and growing your own food, there is a process in which those foods end up on your plate. As for the perimeter of the store, lest we forget our bread aisle where we access beautiful whole grains, the freezer and canned aisles where vegetables and fruit can be found that were preserved at the height of their freshness and have comparable, if not better, nutrient density than the produce department depending on what is in season.
The other definition we associate with processed foods is those items that we find in boxes and bags. Sure, chips and candy and many of our snack foods are found in these packages, but they aren’t the whole of a vast and varied diet either. They have their place.
Other items found in those bags and boxes are beans, rice, pasta that are staple foods in many cultures. Don’t forget our seasonings, spices, and sauces that give our foods taste and variety.
Closely aligned with the demonization of processed foods are convenience foods — those foods that are made more readily available for use than their original state. No, I’m not including the drive-through here — occasionally as a time-saver, sure, but I’m talking about other types of foods.
Foods that are prepped in the deli section of the store, chopped or diced fruits and vegetables in the produce department, bagged salads (a staple in my home!), shredded cheeses, pre-cooked meats, and even sliced bread!
All these convenience foods are meant to make life a little bit easier. Whether it is from a time standpoint in preparing food, to accessibility — not knowing how to prep some foods (some people don’t know how to properly dice an onion or have a grill to get that perfectly grilled chicken, and that’s okay!) to not being physically well enough to able to complete lengthy kitchen tasks.
I shared a few weeks ago that I fractured my wrist and elbow — on my dominant side. I have zero coordination with my right hand, it took me a few weeks to master holding a fork and it still isn’t pretty.
Convenience foods were my savior to prepare meals at home — I could still put together dishes that were (mostly) handheld and that I didn’t need to use large kitchen knives or utensils to get dinner on the table.
Forget to go grocery shopping or just need a quick snack when you’re out and about? Let me tell you, especially in the summer, there’s nothing more refreshing than popping into the grocery store and grabbing a cup of ready-diced cold fruit! (Although, I must admit right now I’m smitten with the new Tropical Smoothie Café to grab-and-go!)
Convenience foods and processed foods aren’t the enemy. The real enemy we face is our own biases and judgments around food. Food has no moral value.
Calories are a measure of energy, not a state-ment of your worth. Yes, foods contain different nutrients and at different levels, but choosing one over another doesn’t make it a “good” or “bad” choice, rather part of a much larger picture of your total food consumption.
Trust your gut (literally using the physical signs it gives you regarding the foods you consume) and you can’t go wrong!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.