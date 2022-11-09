A couple weeks ago, I shared some safety tips for those enjoying outdoor activities as our weather has changed, but there’s a segment of the population that prefers to keep their workouts indoors as temperatures dip.
There’s a myriad of indoor sports and activities available, but this week I want to focus on water fitness. Sometimes there’s a mindset that water fitness only encompasses water aerobics and a particular age demographic, but it’s so much more than that!
The benefits of water fitness classes include improving your heart health as the pulse gently increases in the water and breathing requires more thought and effort. Muscles are toned and strengthened, and the water creates greater resistance, resulting in more muscle motion as opposing muscle groups work in tandem with one another. One of the greatest benefits of water fitness is the pressure that is taken off the joints in the water. When you are moving waist-deep in the water, 50% of your body weight is reduced, 65% at chest-deep, and 90% at neck level.
By reducing the weight and pressure on the joints, the body can move more freely to focus on stamina, range of motion, flexibility, stability, balance, and strengthening.
Whether you are indoors in a pool, heated therapy pool, or outdoor pool with a warmer temperature to keep the water tolerable, the benefits are all the same. Some people enjoy solitary workouts of lap swimming, water walking/running, or their own aerobic or strengthening workouts, and others enjoy water fitness classes.
There are many types of water fitness classes that are out there (and available at our local aquatic center). Water aerobics, whether shallow water, deep water, or a combination of both, provides a full cardiovascular and strength training workout that works the whole body. Water aerobics classes vary in intensity and ability (and what they are called), so be sure to read class descriptions to understand the type of workout.
Something that can often be dismissed as a class for a specific group of people is warm water therapy classes. For example, our aquatic center has many classes in the regular pool, but there’s also a designated warm water therapy pool kept at a higher temperature for use for classes.
The benefit of warm water therapy pool classes is that they are lower intensity as the water heats the body during movement, but it is no less of an impactful workout.
Locally, our warm water therapy classes are focused on strength and stamina building for those with arthritis or other types of chronic pain, improving mobility, flexibility, range of motion, and balance, and even a warm water seated yoga class to foster a great workout and improve body awareness. Warm water fitness classes are an asset to those recovering from injury, orthopedic surgery, have had joint replacement, or are getting back into independent exercise after graduating from physical therapy.
Outside of the physical benefits of water fitness and water fitness classes is the social and emotional benefit. Group fitness classes—whether in the water or on land—foster community and belonging. Friendships are formed and that sense of community is a motivator to keep showing up, and a place of support when things might be a little rough.
I encourage that if you haven’t tried a water fitness class to give one a shot—whether in a group setting or working with an instructor one-on-one in your own pool setting. You will likely have your misconceptions of the workout blown out of the water (pun intended) and find something new to add to your fitness arsenal.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
