After (many) conversations and comments about part one of this column a couple weeks ago, “Sugar isn’t the bad guy,” I sat back and listened before coming back to my edits and adding additional commentary on this second part. I reread the research. I chatted with a few medical professionals.
The reality is that we all come from different worldviews. Our values, accessibility, finances, culture, beliefs, and more have an impact on wellness decisions that we make for ourselves.
That’s the beauty of body autonomy.
It’s my role to present evidence-based information and individuals can filter that through the lens of their worldview.
In continuing the conversation about sugar, we’re first going to look at sugar substitutes and artificial sweeteners today.
We break these down into three categories:
Artificial sweeteners: Acesulfame potassium (Sweet One, Sunett), Advantame, Aspartame (NutraSweet, Equal), Neotame (Newtame), Saccharin (Sweet’N Low), Sucralose (Splenda), Purified stevia leaf extracts (Truvia, PureVia, others).
These artificial sweeteners are designated by the FDA as food additives, as they don’t contain calories, but they also don’t contain any other nutrients beneficial to our body like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, or fiber.
They should also be avoided by those who have migraines, seizure disorders, and those who are pregnant.
Sugar alcohols: Erythritol, Isomalt, Lactitol, Maltitol, Sorbitol, Xylitol
We often find sugar alcohols used in processed “sugar-free” foods. These are synthetic sweeteners derived from sugars.
The downside is they can cause digestive distress, and several are harmful when consumed by our pets (ie: don’t give your dog modified peanut butter).
Novel sweeteners: Allulose, Monk fruit, Stevia, Tagatose
The newest group of artificial sweeteners, the novel sweeteners, are derived from plant-based products and are generally non-caloric. They provide the benefits of both artificial and natural sugars, like those present in fruit or honey. Many people are drawn to sugar substitutes to save calories.
Others lean towards them as one method of managing blood glucose (blood sugar) levels. Whatever the reason for opting for these substitutes, it often (not always) is aligned with an individual’s choice to intentionally diet or restrict particular foods or food groups.
The Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and the Cleveland Clinic all agree that sugar substitutes are not a permanent solution to consuming sugar. While there are some benefits to them as I shared above, long-term studies have shown that long-term daily use of sugar substitutes and artificial sweeteners can lead to a higher risk of stroke, heart disease, or death. Many also cause gut issues and digestive distress, and often are discouraged for those with IBS, Crohn’s Disease, colitis, chronic pancreatitis, and other conditions.
Ultimately, we make the best decisions for ourselves with the information we are armed with.
In a vast and varied diet, both sugar and sugar substitutes have their place.
We need not fear either but be mindful of the choices we make.
Being mindful of our sugar or sugar substitutes is best done by seeing how we feel, and our body reacts after consuming a particular food, looking at how something is produced or processed, checking if sugars are naturally occurring in a food or added sugars, and talking with a nutrition professional about what is best for your specific needs.
Dr. Melissa Young of Cleveland Clinic says it best, “Swapping out sugar for artificial sweetener isn’t going to give you the health benefits you’re looking for and may prove to be dangerous to your long-term health.”
Focusing on sugars or a sugar substitute alone to alter our health outcomes is not practical or advised—in this case, we keep our eye on the broader picture.
They are just part of the equation when we look at a vast and varied diet and meeting our nutritional needs. As with anything, we come back to weighing our individual needs and taking things with a grain of salt.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
