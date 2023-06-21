One of the often-asked questions regarding weight loss that I receive is what is my opinion about the trending weight loss injectables on the market, and do they work? I’ll answer that later, but let’s first talk about what these medications are, how they work, what are the results, and why costs vastly vary.
You may know some of these medications by their brand names, Ozempic and Wegovy, perhaps by their drug name, semaglutide, and there’s several other names this class of GLP-1 medications go by.
These medications mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that affects the parts of the brain that regulate food intake and appetite. You might have heard in the media about the shortage of these medications, as their primary use is for the management of type 2 diabetes, but once the FDA approved the secondary use for weight-related medical problems and to reduce the risk of cardiac events and heart disease in patients with type 2 diabetes, its popularity spiked.
There are currently no FDA generic GLP-1 medications that are approved, but, in times of drug shortages, the FDA does permit compounding of the drug. The concerns with compounding from non-reputable pharmaceutical sources are that these compounds are not reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality.
What does this mean for you? A deal isn’t necessarily a (safe) deal. With or without insurance, these injectable medications range in cost per dose, but without exceptional insurance coverage, most people are paying several hundred dollars per dose. There are internet pharmacies and concierge health companies that offer a medical consultation with a provider that can prescribe these medications and will supply these medications from $400-$1000+ per month.
Nothing wrong with businesses meeting supply and demand, but it’s important to do your homework. Know if you’re receiving the actual name brand medication or compounded medication (semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate are two of the most common compounds, and do not meet FDA safety requirements).
Once you get past the sticker shock and know the source of your medication, it’s also important to consider the results of these medications. You might have read some reviews or seen some social media videos of individuals that have lost extreme amounts of weight because of using GLP-1 medications. Is it true? Sure is.
The studies don’t lie. GLP-1 medications can aid with weight loss goals alongside other supportive actions like eating a nutrient-dense diet, incorporating movement regularly, getting adequate hydration, sleeping enough, managing stress and more. However, these dramatic changes are the outliers in the studies, not the norm. Less than 10% body weight is the typical weight loss in most studies.
There is also the consideration of what happens when you choose to stop this medication therapy. What are the habits and routines that you have implemented into your lifestyle that will support maintaining a lower weight without the use of medication? This is something that the studies have not been able to show long-term. Wegovy was approved for weight management use in 2021. There’s simply no data with large subject pools to show long-term (greater than 5 years, preferably greater than 10 years) results.
A last consideration is the side effects of these medications. GLP-1 medication side effects most reported are nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, constipation, fatigue, dizziness, and more.
I am not here to dissuade you from making the decision to use a weight-loss support medication, we all have full body autonomy to make the decisions as to what is best for us and our own health alongside our healthcare team. (Full disclosure: I’ve sampled one of these GLP-1’s for a very short time out of curiosity and with the support of my doctor, and for me, the side effects were real and extreme!)
I share all this information today to have a one-stop quick reference of things to think about and give you a place to dig deeper and ask questions for yourself. Read the information from the FDA, question the source of your medication and if it is pure, and understand that there is no wonder drug that will contribute to lasting weight loss without habit change.
And in the end if you go forward with this medication therapy, reach out to me, and let me know your experience—I genuinely would love to hear your story without judgment!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
