Getting back around to rustling a few feathers (a pastime I excel at), over the next few weeks we’re going to be exploring different popular diets and diet trends. I’ll be the first one to tell you that diets work. I’ll also tell you that diets, even those marketed as “lifestyles,” are not sustainable in the long term and study after study shows that restrictive dieting results in gaining weight back and increased risk of other health problems. There is simply no substitute for a vast and varied diet inclusive of all foods/food groups, movement, hydration, sleep, and stress management to create habits that impact our health outcomes.
The popularity of the ketogenic diet (aka: keto) and related products, such as exogenous ketones (i.e.: the multilevel marketing/direct selling brand, Pruvit, among others), has surged. These products claim to offer a range of benefits, but like any trend, they come with their own set of pros and cons.
One of the primary reasons people turn to ketogenic diets and ketone supplements is for weight management. Ketosis, the metabolic state achieved through reduced carbohydrate intake, is known to encourage the body to use fat stores as a source of energy, potentially leading to weight loss over time. Exogenous ketones, like Pruvit, claim to enhance this process by providing additional ketones to the body, making it easier to enter and maintain ketosis.
Proponents of exogenous ketones suggest that they can provide a quick and efficient energy source for the brain and body. While glucose is the body’s preferred energy source, ketones can serve as an alternative energy source, possibly offering mental clarity and sustained energy levels.
There is emerging research suggesting that ketones could have a positive impact on brain health. Some studies propose that ketones might offer neuroprotective effects and improve cognitive function, potentially benefiting individuals with neurological conditions like epilepsy.
This impact is not surprising, and it should be noted that the ketogenic diet was not developed or intended to be used as a weight management tool. The ketogenic diet was developed as a supportive nutrition plan for children with epilepsy, not meant to be used as a restrictive diet for adult weight loss.
While it appears that ketogenic diets are an appropriate way to diet, transitioning the body into a state of ketosis, whether through diet or supplements, can lead to what’s commonly referred to as the “keto flu.” This phase is often accompanied by symptoms like fatigue, headaches, dizziness, nausea, and irritability as the body adapts to using ketones as its primary energy source.
Some individuals might experience gastrointestinal distress when consuming exogenous ketones, including upset stomach, diarrhea, or other digestive discomforts. These symptoms also appear due to the high levels of protein and fat being consumed in place of carbohydrates. These effects can vary from person to person and might diminish over time as the body adapts.
While short-term use of ketosis and exogenous ketones might offer benefits, there are concerns about the potential impacts of sustained ketone consumption. The high-fat nature of ketogenic diets and some ketone supplements could impact cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular health if not carefully monitored. While for a time some doctors purported ketogenic diets for cardiovascular health, this is a diminishing recommendation as observations of long-term effects are observed. Most of the research on these topics is relatively recent, and more studies are needed to assess their safety and efficacy over extended periods.
People respond to ketosis and exogenous ketones in vastly different ways. What works well for one individual might not yield the same results for another. It’s essential to recognize that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, and experimentation should be approached cautiously.
Too many people use poor sources of information regarding ketogenic diets and turn it into a feast of bacon, steak, cheese, and other high fat foods instead of incorporating food from all food groups (i.e.: lower carbohydrate fruits and vegetables) that provide other essential nutrients—namely fiber—for our body’s optimal function.
Quality exogenous ketone supplements can be costly, which poses a financial barrier for some individuals, as does many supplements, diet products, and multilevel marketing/direct selling products. The cost-effectiveness of these products in comparison to other dietary approaches is vast.
Ketogenic diets and exogenous ketones offer potential short-term benefits and long-term drawbacks. The promise of weight management, increased energy, and potential cognitive benefits has attracted many, but it’s crucial to approach this trend with a balanced perspective.
As always, individuals considering a ketogenic diet or exogenous ketone supplements should consult with healthcare professionals (not your friend selling products), especially if you have preexisting health conditions. There is still a need for more comprehensive research to fully understand the long-term impacts and suitability of these approaches before it becomes commonplace, but I do not deny the right to bodily autonomy to experiment what might work best for you and your lifestyle. As we continue over the coming weeks looking at popular diet trends, next week we’ll be exploring intermittent fasting.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.