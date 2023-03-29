Yep, I am back again to harp on (I mean, remind about) hydration. What a winter we have had! Cooler temperatures, rain, hail, snow on the mountains, wind like crazy—definitely different than some of us have experienced in Lake Havasu City in a long time.
We have had some warm days and hot days that have teased us interspersed with those cold days recently, but I think it’s safe to say we’re on the upswing to warmer temperatures! I have definitely noticed more people out and about enjoying all the things our community has to offer outdoors.
I have also noticed an increase in complaints from clients and participants in my classes that all lead back to dehydration. It is a natural habit to fall into that when temperatures are cooler to consume less liquids, and it’s okay when we’re less active, but as we get out there and move more, our bodies need more.
Now is the time to start building up increased hydration, not waiting until it’s in the nineties or over a hundred degrees consistently. You will feel so much better being proactive, rather than reactive on bumping up those levels.
Ideally water is our primary stop for hydration, but coffee, tea, milk, moderate amounts of sports drinks, and small quantities of juice or soda can break up the monotony of hydration and also supply us with electrolytes and essential nutrients.
Alcohol, however, is not a source of hydration, in fact, it’s a beverage that will contribute to dehydration. As temperatures rise, reducing the amount of alcohol consumed or ensuring you’re balancing it with plenty of water is essential.
One product I have found that counteracts the effects of alcohol on your hydration levels is called Balance Your Buzz. Balance Your Buzz is a cocktail mixer (or stand-alone drink) that contains electrolytes and vitamins to help combat the effects of alcohol on our body’s hydration. It comes in a variety of flavors that as a cocktail mixer can be used hot or cold (my personal favorite is the coconut blood orange flavor in vodka).
Don’t discount the hydration that you can get from food consumption as well. Melons, berries, lettuce, cucumbers, and other fruits and vegetables contain a good amount of water to help hydrate the body too. As long as we are eating a vast and varied diet without high amounts of sodium, those foods will work in our favor.
Hydration should occur throughout the day and evening, not just at mealtimes or chugging a large quantity at once. I often hear people say that they stop consuming liquids several hours before bed so they don’t have to get up at night. Think about it—if you sleep 8 hours at night and stop drinking 2-4 hours before bed, you’re depriving yourself of almost a half day from that essential hydration the body needs to function.
If you begin to cultivate the habit of hydrating in the evening, yes, at the outset you are going to likely get up in the night to use the restroom. Once the body adjusts to that level of hydration, it will begin to level out and that urgency won’t occur as often, allowing you to sleep uninterrupted.
As our weather continues to get nicer, keep hydration at the forefront of your mind and you are setting yourself up with one of the best ways to feel great all summer long.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
