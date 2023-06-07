There are many iterations of this quote that I came across, but one of the most popular was “Eyes are the windows to the soul. A smile is the mirror of the heart.”
From a young age, many of us have been taught the importance of brushing our teeth and flossing regularly, getting regular dental cleanings, and taking care of our pearly whites, but beyond a healthy smile, have you ever given much thought to why oral health is important?
Dental plaque that develops on the teeth can affect our body, like the lungs and heart. A disease where the lining of the heart and heart valves becomes enlarged called bacterial endocarditis, as well as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are both linked to long-term plaque build-up.
According to studies from the American Academy of Periodontology, people with periodontal (gum) disease are almost twice as likely to suffer from heart disease.
The connection to healthy gums and healthy heart has been made countless times that it’s hard to ignore.
Early signs of gum disease include bleeding or puffy gums, bad breath, mouth sores, and receding gums.
Regular brushing, flossing, and dental visits can prevent plaque buildup and protect your gums, and heart, from potential risks.
There has also been a direct link observed between oral health and osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis may lead to tooth loss because the jawbone density decreases and the foundation that holds the teeth isn’t as solid.
When that foundation that holds the teeth isn’t as solid, a person’s defense from bacteria weakens and they are more susceptible to periodontal (gum) disease. This too can be mitigated with regular brushing, flossing, and dental visits—coupled with regular movement, getting the recommended amount of calcium and vitamin D, and smoking to continue building and maintaining strong bones.
Periodontal disease doesn’t just affect older people over time—it can affect women during pregnancy too. Women during pregnancy can experience higher rates of gingivitis due to the increased levels of progesterone in their bodies.
Women with periodontal disease may be more likely to have premature birth, low-birth-weight babies, and higher incidences of jaundice, anemia, and other health concerns due to the presence of the oral bacteria prostaglandin.
Regular dental checkups are important during this time, and some dentists might recommend more frequent cleanings during pregnancy.
People with diabetes and other metabolic conditions where blood glucose management is a concern need to consider their oral health as well.
Diabetes can reduce the body’s resistance to infection, and the gums are among those tissues most easily exposed to infection.
By maintaining good oral health habits, you can prevent periodontal disease from developing or progressing.
This all sounds bleak, right? The above outlined conditions are by no means an exhaustive record of the effects that poor oral health can have on the body, but some of the most common that are observed.
We know in our minds the importance of keeping our teeth, gums, and mouth healthy—and sometimes we fall short.
There are circumstances that prevent our care beyond our control, but we do our best. Sometimes even when we do our best, there are still problems that crop up.
I’ve talked before about the importance of a care team and having providers that understand your needs and what works best for you and your health.
Having those knowledgeable and caring providers can change your life for the better.
Don’t be afraid to speak up for your needs, you might be surprised how you are met with solutions you never thought about for your best care. (And don’t forget to brush and floss!)
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
