I love this time of year when there’s a plentiful display of colorful berries. I decided to create a summer salad dinner, adding them to cooked turkey strips.
Here are a few tips on selecting and using berries. Strawberries don’t ripen off the vine. Look for bright red ones when buying them.
The sweetest raspberries are the darker red ones. Although you won’t be able to tell until you get them home, blueberries should be firm to touch.
Look to make sure there is no mold on the berries. They should be washed just before using them.
SUMMER BERRY AND TURKEY SALAD
4 cups washed-ready-to-eat salad greens
3/4 pound cooked turkey breast
1/2 cucumber washed, skin on, cut into 1-inch cubes (1 cup)
1 cup sliced celery
1 cup fresh strawberries cut in half
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup fresh raspberries
1 scallion sliced (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 cup reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Directions: Divide salad greens between two dinner plates. Cut turkey breast into strips about 1 to 2-inches each.
Add the cucumber and celery to the salad greens, Arrange the turkey strips on top.
Hull strawberries and cut them in half and wash and drain them with the blueberries and raspberries.
Add the berries to the salad. Sprinkle the scallions on top and drizzle dressing over the salads.
Yield 2 servings.
