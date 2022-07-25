Arizonans are a little more portly than they were 10 years ago, according to a study based on County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program by the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.
That’s true for Mohave County, too, but things aren’t as bad as they are in other parts of the state. The study found that of Arizona’s 15 counties, only Greenlee County residents were roughly the same size as they were a decade earlier. Small gains were reported for Coconino County (3%) and Apache and Graham counties (4% each), and the gains went up from there.
Mohave County was better than nine other counties, ranking sixth in the state with a 5 percent gain. The report says 32 percent of local residents are obese, up from 27 percent in 2012.
The biggest gains were observed in Cochise County, up to 34 percent from 24 percent a decade earlier, and Santa Cruz County, which went from 22 percent to 37 percent.
The good news is, Mohave County and Lake Havasu City have plenty of opportunities for those of us who decide to take physical fitness a little more seriously.
There are lots of gyms and fitness programs, for starters, but there are a lot of natural ways to get back in shape, too. There are plenty of trails to bike, run and hike, and many of our parks are equipped with outside gym equipment. Of course, this time of year you’re better off adopting an aquatic fitness regimen. The lake is a great place to get your laps in , or if you don’t want to compete with the boating traffic, consider a trip to the Aquatic Center.
• • •
Speednetworking?
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce has a new “speed networking” event that sounds pretty fun. It’s an attempt to help people meet others and do a little business networking without awkward smalltalk and other social factors getting in the way as they tend to do at more traditional networking events.
On Aug. 10, the Chamber’s Young & Industrious group is teaming up with Creative Comrades to host the networking event at Mudshark Public House. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m.
According to the Facebook event listing, people who attend the event will be given a stack of cards with questions to ask a partner at a table. When the buzzer rings, everybody switches partners.
And the best part of the event? It’s fueled by pizza and beer.
To sign up, or to get more information, check out the Facebook event listing at https://tinyurl.com/chamberspeednetworking.
