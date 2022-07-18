Sweatiest city in Arizona: It’s been about 115 degrees and a little humid this week in Lake Havasu City, but somehow the designation for Arizona’s “sweatiest” city eluded us. In fact, no Arizona cities even cracked the top 15 in the nation. Turns out the Southeast dominates when it comes to sweat production.
The list was compiled by the totally serious analysts working for the totally authoritative MyDatingAdviser.com, who say they looked at each city’s average summer temperature, the length of the summer season, the relative humidity, the number of days above 90 degrees, the population density, and the exercise rate of the city’s residents.
The study, if you can call it that, looked at the nation’s top 200 most populous cities, which is why Havasu doesn’t crack the list. (Havasu is the 695th largest city in the U.S. according to 2013 population data).
The top three cities were Orlando, Florida, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
In Arizona, the sweatiest city was listed as Tucson, which had a national ranking of 18, followed by Phoenix (20th in the nation, and Mesa (22nd nationally).
• • •
Rotors in Rotary: If you see a helicopter land in Rotary Park this evening, don’t worry —it’s for a good cause. The local air ambulance service has a special event planned for a special patient who has a lot to celebrate. News-Herald Reporter La’Erica Conner-Sims will be there to tell us all about it in Wednesday’s edition.
— Today’s News-Herald
