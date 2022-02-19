Holly Ocker saw the Beatles in concert at the age of 15. However, she doesn’t remember any of the 12 tunes they played at the Sam Houston Coliseum. Her only vivid memory is how the jelly bean caper almost shut down the show. A couple of weeks before the concert, Teen Beat magazine featured a story about Ringo—that he loved jelly beans. About thirty minutes into their set, Holly remembered that the girls in the front row started throwing jelly beans at the Beatles.
She recalled that KILT’s Russ “The Weird Beard” Knight ran out onto the stage and declared, “That’s it. This concert is over with this misbehavior.”
John and Paul huddled, and then Paul approached the DJ and quietly said a few words to him. The Weird Beard returned to the microphone. “Due to circumstances beyond my control, the concert will continue, but no more of this misbehavior.”
“Nobody threw any more jelly beans,” she said.
According to journalist Larry Kane in his book “Ticket to Ride,” the Beatles had more to deal with in Houston than jelly beans. When the Fab Four’s plane landed, kids ran out onto the tarmac with lit cigarettes, raising their arms in the air, “…like they were hoping for some sort of deliverance.”
Some Beatlemaniacs even climbed on top of the aircraft’s wings and waved to the band through the windows. Tony Barrow, the Beatles press officer, said, “We were imprisoned on the plane until they could get a forklift truck out to the plane to bring the…boys off. They were amused, but scared.”
The 12,000 frenzied fans at the two sold-out shows on August 19, 1965, were unruly and chaotic, but they got their money’s worth. The tickets cost them only $5.00. Holly still has hers, but she didn’t have to buy it.
“My girlfriend’s mother wanted to see this new band that had come out, and said if I wanted to go with them, she would pay for my ticket. I said, ‘Yeah. I want to go.’” She didn’t know the Beatles would be performing but “jumped up and down” when she found out.
Getting sick of the cold winters in Iowa, Holly and her husband James moved to Havasu in 1993 for the warm weather and eventually bought a house on Cinnamon Drive. She worked for Sterilite for twenty years on the production line and as a forklift driver before retiring in 2015.
These days Holly doesn’t go to rock concerts, but she never misses a “Coffee with the Mayor.” In fact, she just might be Mayor Sheehy’s biggest fan, and his meetings are never interrupted by jelly beans.
