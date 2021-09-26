As the weather warms and the fishing at Alamo Lake gets better and better, more and more Mohave County residents are headed to a hidden desert destination to fish, explore or ride their 4x4s or ATVs in the desert and mountains that surround the lake.
Outdoor enthusiasts in the know spend time at a true oasis in the desert just a few miles from the Alamo Lake State Park. The motto there is, “Where the Pavement ends and the Fun begins!”
It is called the Wayside Oasis RV Park, Bar and Grill and it is a true gem in the desert.
Located a few miles off Alamo Road on the Wickenburg Road, the Oasis is a destination for RV travelers, anglers, prospectors and others who seek the peace and quiet that the Arizona desert offers. The history of this small but bustling business goes back to when it was a camp for area cowboys.
Over the years the place where cowboys, miners and anglers used to rest and relax has now turned into a place where visitors and travelers can rest, and relax with a hot meal and a cool drink. A shower is also available to those who have spent a day in the outdoors.
The Oasis sits on a small piece of state land that is leased from the Arizona State Land Department. Adjacent to the business is a dirt air strip where pilots and their passengers occasionally drop in to rest and enjoy a meal.
About six years ago the business was purchased by Dave and Laura Orr.
Under their ownership, the business has taken on a modern look for travelers.
There is a bar and grill where breakfast, lunch and dinner can be had. The restaurant is closed between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Food is prepared by a small resident staff who seems to know everyone who walks through the doors,
Other amenities that visitors will find is an RV park where you can park your trailer with full hookups for a day or even a month. The prices are reasonable and in line with the nearby Alamo State Park. Besides the restaurant, the Oasis has fuel, propane, ice, showers, laundry facilities and is the start of many ATV trails in the surrounding desert.
I found this gem when I needed a place to store my fifth-wheel for about a month. I didn’t want to tow the trailer back to Kingman which is about 200 miles away.
This was a perfect solution for me. If you are seeking a place to park your RV or boat in a safe and secure location, this is where you’ll want to go. There are no storage options at the nearby state park.
Call the Wayside for reservations or more information at 928-925-3456 or visit www.waysideoasisrvpark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.