Thomas

Thomas is an outgoing and cheerful boy whose favorite activities include playing at the park, blowing bubbles, going to a trampoline park and is happiest enjoying water activities. He spends time relaxing with his IPad-watching videos, playing games, and when he’s listening to music, dancing to the beat! Tommy’s favorite snacks are chips, candy, chicken nuggets and pizza rolls. Get to know Thomas and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

