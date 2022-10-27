Throwback Thursday: Here's a fun one from the Archives. This photo of "Arky George" comes from the Oct. 26, 1967, edition of the Lake Havasu City Herald.
The photo caption read: “This is Arky George. He says it has been so long since he used his last name that he’s forgotten. If you are the type of person who likes to pass the day with authentic pioneers, look up Arky at Crinklaw’s Store in Topock. Born in 1890 in Arkansas (of course), he headed for Arizona with his twin brothers ‘quite some time ago.’ Most everyone knows the story of McCulloch Properties finding and changing Site Six from a World War II rest camp to the beautiful Lake Havasu City, but how many can remember what Site Six looked like before World War II? Arky can. Why, recently, about 1932, Arky traveled this country without air conditioning and ice would melt before you got it in from Needles or Kingman. ‘You might think that lake looks good now, but it was a godsend to us in those days,’ says Arky. ‘Yep, in this desolate country a woman looked good to us then, no matter what she looked like, but that lake looked a darn sight better!’
