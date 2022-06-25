Tim

Tim is an outgoing and friendly kid who’s interested in learning about media production and has dreams of having his own Youtube channel or gaming show. In his free time, he enjoys playing board games, spending time with friends, going swimming and dreams of one day going to Disneyland. His favorite food is Wendy’s french fries and loves McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Get to know Tim and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

