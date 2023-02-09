To infinity and ‘Toy Story 5’! Tim Allen confirms return as iconic Buzz Lightyear

Tim Allen confirmed this week that he will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear in the newly announced “Toy Story” sequel. “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity,” Allen tweeted, accompanied by a photo of Buzz. “And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”
The reveal came after Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger announced that sequels to the “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” franchises are in the works but gave no further details. Allen was notably absent from last year’s release of “Lightyear,” a “Toy Story” spinoff in which Chris Evans voiced the space ranger. Allen had voiced Buzz since the 1995 release of the first “Toy Story,” Pixar’s debut feature film.
