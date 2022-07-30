Tocara

Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face! She’s a girly-girl who likes making jewelry and hair accessories and doing her makeup. She also enjoys the hula hoop, jump roping, arts and crafts and spending time with friends and loved ones. She dreams of going to Disneyland with her forever family and hopes to become a lawyer when she grows up. Get to know Cara and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.