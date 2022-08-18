In 1857, the first scheduled mail to go through Arizona arrived in Tucson. It was carried on horseback and left San Antonio, Texas, on July 9, 1857, in the hands of James E. Mason. Its arrival in Tucson was delayed by an Indian attack east of El Paso.
In 1875, without firing a shot, Navajos seized the agency at Fort Defiance in protest over the inaction of the commissioner to remove his agent. They also threatened to kill the agent should he return to Fort Defiance from Washington, D.C., where he had been when the Navajos took over. The agent, W.F.M. Arny, resigned Aug. 25, 1875.
In 1904, 2 inches of rain fell in one hour in Globe. Six people drowned, 20 business places were destroyed and railroad bridges were washed away.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominates Sandra Day O’Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court.
