1861: The Overland Mail Co. discontinued its route through Arizona because the Civil War forced troop withdrawals and the closing of forts in Arizona, leaving no protection for the letter carriers against Apache Indians.
1919: A troop train carrying discharged soldiers from Nogales to Tucson was rerouted after military authorities learned that professional gamblers had gathered in Tucson, hoping to relieve the soldiers of their back-pay.
On this date in 1927, 5,000 Salt River Valley residents helped the city of Glendale celebrate the inauguration of its street lighting system.
1931: The Canyon de Chelly National Monument was established.
1952: Construction of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum began.
